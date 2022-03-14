English
    you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

    Maternal mortality ratio declines, India to achieve SDG target of 70 per one lakh live births by 2030: Govt

    The number of states that have achieved the SDG target has risen from five to seven.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
    Representative image (Image: AP)

    The Union Health Ministry on March 14 said that with the decline in maternal mortality ratio (MMR) by 10 points, India is all set to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of 70 maternal deaths per one lakh live births by 2030.

    According to the Special Bulletin on MMR released by the Registrar General of India, the MMR has declined from 113 in 2016-18 to 103 in 2017-19. "The country has been witnessing a progressive reduction in MMR from 130 in 2014-2016, 122 in 2015-17, 113 in 2016-18, and to 103 in 2017-19," the government release said.

    The government further added that the number of states that have achieved the SDG target has risen from 5 to 7. These states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gujarat. Among others, nine states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana --- have achieved the target of MMR set by the National Health Policy.

    Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya), POSHAN Abhiyaan, Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB), Surakshit Matratva Ashwasan (SUMAN), Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), Comprehensive Abortion Care services have helped the country achieve MMR targets, the government noted.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 02:50 pm
