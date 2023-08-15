Independence Day 2023: Break free from these 15 unhealthy habits that are holding you back

This Independence Day, break free from procrastination. Postponing crucial tasks only increases stress and diminishes productivity (Image: Canva)

It is August 15, the day we celebrate our freedom. In the true spirit of the day, let's use this day to free ourselves from the habits that hold us back from living our best lives? Here are 15 simple but powerful steps that you can take to improve your physical, mental and emotional well-being. These steps will help you create a more balanced and satisfying lifestyle that reflects your true potential.

Adopt better diet choices: Do you often find yourself drawn to processed foods, sugary treats, and calorie-laden drinks? It’s time to change that. Opt for fruits, home cooked food and oil free snacks for a better and healthy life.

Eat regular meals: Eating good food is one thing, but eating it at specific times or not eating at all is something else. The consequences are more severe when meals are skipped. Skipping meals, especially breakfast, can make your body work less effectively.

Get physical: If physical movement or intense activity has never been in your to-do list, change your priorities. Stop spending most of your time in a sedentary state and give your body the exercise it needs.

Stop smoking: Embrace a healthier life by breaking free from the grip of smoking. Not only does it compromise your health, it also negatively impacts those around you and the environment. Start your journey to liberation from this habit, today.

Say no to alcohol: Instead of falling victim to the pitfalls of alcoholism, prioritise your overall wellness. Refrain from excessive alcohol consumption, as it can lead to various health issues, including cardiovascular diseases. Choose to either completely abstain from alcohol or indulge in moderation to safeguard your well-being

Fix your sleep routine: Instead of endlessly browsing your phone, make a mindful choice to tuck it away much before bed time. Prioritise going to bed at the right time, allowing yourself 7-8 hours of good sleep. By doing so, you'll provide your body with the rest it truly needs.

Cultivate happiness: While stress is an unavoidable part of life, it's essential to handle it effectively. Discover joy in the simple pleasures and embrace a proactive approach to managing stress. Whether it's trying on new experiences or seeking support from others, find ways to navigate through stress while maintaining your sense of happiness.

Make hydration a priority: It's easy to overlook the importance of staying hydrated, often resulting in dehydration and its related health issues, such as pounding headaches. Take action by setting regular reminders to consume an adequate amount of water throughout the day.

Celebrate nature's goodness: Fuel your body with essential nutrients found in fresh fruits and vegetables. Include these wholesome options into your daily meals to ensure you're receiving the nourishment your body deserves.

Break free from screens: Devices like phones, computers, and TVs can unintentionally steal your attention from the people you care about. Redirect your focus by making a conscious effort to allocate quality time to your loved ones. Engage actively in their lives, diving deeper than just what's presented on social media. Your involvement will create more meaningful connections..

Straighten your posture: Take heed — by disregarding your posture and consistently assuming improper sitting and standing positions, you're laying the groundwork for potential musculoskeletal complications down the line.

Your mind, your business: Your self-care and mental health deserve attention. Dedicate the necessary time and importance to maintaining your emotional balance and self-care routines. Refrain from ignoring yourself.

Clear the clutter: Take a moment to observe the clutter that surrounds you. Notice how it disrupts both your inner sense of tranquility and the external order of your surroundings. Take charge by systematically organising everything from your immediate environment to more abstract clutter, contributing to a healthier and more orderly living space. Also remove mental clutter and e-clutter.

Say no to procrastination: Recognise that postponing crucial tasks only increases stress and diminishes productivity. Instead of allowing challenges to loom, address them head on. This attitude helps in enhancing your efficiency.

Foster genuine connections: Express yourself honestly and openly while maintaining effective communication. Self- expression, coupled with effective communication, involves being sincere and forthcoming, ensuring that your thoughts and emotions are transparently conveyed. This approach fosters genuine connections and mutual understanding.