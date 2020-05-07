In Pics | Here's how you can build your muscles through bodyweight exercises during lockdown

Fitness enthusiasts are a worried lot as their fitness schedules have gone for a toss. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 As the lockdown has forced closure of gyms, many fitness enthusiasts are worried their toned bodies may feel the brunt of the lockdown. Here is a list of illustrations that can help you maintain your toned body during the lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/15 Basic movement patterns suited for building muscle. (News18 Creative) 3/15 Horizontal presses | The standard push-up. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/15 Horizontal presses | Push-ups with elevated feet and clap push-ups. (News18 Creative) 5/15 Horizontal presses | Push-ups with one arm elevated slightly and single-arm push-ups. (News18 Creative) 6/15 Horizontal pulls | Inverted rows with bent legs. (News18 Creative) 7/15 Horizontal pulls | Inverted rows with straight legs. (News18 Creative) 8/15 Horizontal pulls | The superman exercise and single-arm inverted rows with straight legs. (News18 Creative) 9/15 Vertical presses | Pike push-ups. (News18 Creative) 10/15 Vertical presses | Pike push-ups with elevated feet and handstand push-ups. (News18 Creative) 11/15 Knee dominant movements | Bulgarian split squats. (News18 Creative) 12/15 Knee dominant movements | Single-leg box squats and pistol squats. (News18 Creative) 13/15 Hip dominant movements | The standard hip thrust. (News18 Creative) 14/15 Hip dominant movements | The standard hip thrust with elevated feet, single-leg hip thrust and single-leg hip thrust with elevated feet. (News18 Creative) 15/15 Exercise example for beginner, intermediate and advanced. (News18 Creative) First Published on May 7, 2020 06:47 pm