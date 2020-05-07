App
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Here's how you can build your muscles through bodyweight exercises during lockdown

Fitness enthusiasts are a worried lot as their fitness schedules have gone for a toss.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the lockdown has closed the gyms around the world, many gym enthusiast are worried their toned body will lose all muscle they have built assiduously. Here is the guide to help fitness enthusiast to stay in shape during the lockdown. It illustrates the rights bodyweight exercises for muscle toning, details the steps involved and muscle groups they target. (Image: News18 Creative)
As the lockdown has forced closure of gyms, many fitness enthusiasts are worried their toned bodies may feel the brunt of the lockdown. Here is a list of illustrations that can help you maintain your toned body during the lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative)

Basic movement patterns suited for building muscle. (News18 Creative)
Basic movement patterns suited for building muscle. (News18 Creative)

Horizontal presses | The standard push-up. (Image: News18 Creative)
Horizontal presses | The standard push-up. (Image: News18 Creative)

Horizontal presses | Push-ups with elevated feet and clap push-ups. (News18 Creative)
Horizontal presses | Push-ups with elevated feet and clap push-ups. (News18 Creative)

Horizontal presses | Push-ups with one arm elevated slightly and single-arm push-ups. (News18 Creative)
Horizontal presses | Push-ups with one arm elevated slightly and single-arm push-ups. (News18 Creative)

Horizontal pulls | Inverted rows with bent legs. (News18 Creative)
Horizontal pulls | Inverted rows with bent legs. (News18 Creative)

Horizontal pulls | Inverted rows with straight legs. (News18 Creative)
Horizontal pulls | Inverted rows with straight legs. (News18 Creative)

Horizontal pulls | The superman exercise and single-arm inverted rows with straight legs. (News18 Creative)
Horizontal pulls | The superman exercise and single-arm inverted rows with straight legs. (News18 Creative)

Vertical presses | Pike push-ups. (News18 Creative)
Vertical presses | Pike push-ups. (News18 Creative)

Vertical presses | Pike push-ups with elevated feet and handstand push-ups. (News18 Creative)
Vertical presses | Pike push-ups with elevated feet and handstand push-ups. (News18 Creative)

Knee dominant movements | Bulgarian split squats. (News18 Creative)
Knee dominant movements | Bulgarian split squats. (News18 Creative)

Knee dominant movements | Single-leg box squats and pistol squats. (News18 Creative)
Knee dominant movements | Single-leg box squats and pistol squats. (News18 Creative)

Hip dominant movements | The standard hip thrust. (News18 Creative)
Hip dominant movements | The standard hip thrust. (News18 Creative)

Hip dominant movements | The standard hip thrust with elevated feet, single-leg hip thrust and single-leg hip thrust with elevated feet. (News18 Creative)
Hip dominant movements | The standard hip thrust with elevated feet, single-leg hip thrust and single-leg hip thrust with elevated feet. (News18 Creative)

Exercise example for beginner, intermediate and advanced. (News18 Creative)
Exercise example for beginner, intermediate and advanced. (News18 Creative)

First Published on May 7, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #gym #lockdown #Slideshow #stay home

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.