In Photos | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Winners, participants, events, and the city

Emmanual Yogini
Jan 15, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

Around 55,000 people registered to participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 15, 2023 - held after a two-year hiatus necessitated by Covid.

A Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 participant pouring water on his head to cool off. (Photo by Emmanual Yogini for Moneycontrol)

THE PARTICIPANTS

Corporate leaders, including Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, actors, models, senior citizens and elite runners and amateurs turned up for the race - for some of them, the day started at 5.15 am.

All photos by Emmanual Yogini, for Moneycontrol