In charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

As many as 8.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in India by 8.00 am on April 2. [Representative image]

India’s coronavirus infections tally crossed 1.36 crore after the country added 1,61,736 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s April 13 update shows. This the seventh straight day that the cases have topped one lakh.

India reported 879 new deaths and 97,168 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 10.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India, with 40,04,521 shots given on April 12.

Of the total vaccines administered till date, 88 percent are first doses and 12 percent second. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most— nearly 10.5 million— vaccine doses followed by Rajasthan (9.9 million) and Gujarat (9.5 million).

India now has 12,64,698 active cases, with an increase of 63,689 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the most (5,66,278 or 45 percent) active cases in the country followed by Chhattisgarh (98,856) and Uttar Pradesh (81,576).

Maharashtra also reported the highest (51,751 or 32 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours followed by Uttar Pradesh (13,604), Chhattisgarh (13,576), Delhi (11,491) and Karnataka (9,579). These five states account for 62 percent of all the new cases being reported in the country.

With 258 deaths, Maharashtra also reported the highest fatalities, accounting for 29 percent of India's death. Chhattisgarh reported 132 deaths, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh 72 each and Gujarat 55. These five states account for 67 percent of all the new deaths in the country.

About 14 states and union territories did not report any deaths. These include Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

India’s recovery rate continues to slide and now stands at 89.5 percent. The positivity rate is at 11.55 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 52,312 new recoveries followed by Delhi (7,665), Chhattisgarh (4,865), Punjab (3,407), Uttar Pradesh (3,197).

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.22 crore while total deaths now stand at 1,71,058 as per April 13 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.2 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest rate of 2.7 percent. More than 14 lakh tests were conducted on April 12. India has so far carried out 25.92 crore tests.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.