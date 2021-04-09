English
In charts | What you need to know about COVID-19 surge right now

India reported more than 1,31,000 COVID-19 new cases on April 9, highest ever in a single day. Active cases rose to 9.79 lakh mark. Over 9.43 crore vaccinations administered till date.

April 09, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
India fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.


India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 1.30 crore with 1,31,968 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s April 9 update. New cases recorded a new high for the third consecutive day.

India reported 780 new deaths (highest in 2021) and 61,899 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 9.43 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the April 9 update, with 36,91,511 new vaccinations reported in a day. 

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 87 percent are recipients of their first dose while 13 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most nearly 9.3 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (8.8 million) and Gujarat (8.5 million).

India now has 9,79,608 active cases, with an increase of 61,899 cases in 24 hours as per the April 9 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (5,22,762 or 53 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Chhattisgarh (68,125) and Karnataka (53,414).

Maharashtra reported the most (56,286 or 43 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Chhattisgarh (10,652), Uttar Pradesh (8,474), Delhi (7,437) and Karnataka (6,570). These five states account for 68 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Maharashtra also reported the most 376 or 48 percent new deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh (94), Punjab (56), Uttar Pradesh (39) and Karnataka (36). These five states account for 77 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 13 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura. 

India’s recovery rate further slides down to 91.2 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 36,130 new recoveries, followed by Delhi (3,687), Punjab (2,480), Karnataka (2,393) and Madhya Pradesh (2,296).

covid-charts_April9

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.19 crore while total deaths now stand 1,67,642 as per April 9 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.8 percent). More than 13 lakh daily tests reported as on April 8 with more than 25.40 crore tests carried out till date.

covid-charts (2)_April9

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Chhattisgarh #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #Maharashtra
first published: Apr 9, 2021 11:27 am

