In charts | What you need to know about India's COVID-19 surge right now

India reported 1,26,789 new coronavirus infections, the highest since the outbreak, in the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s April 8 update shows, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.29 crore.

In a single day, India's cases are up by 10 percent. India also reported 685 new deaths and 59,258 recoveries during the period, the data shows. More than 9.01 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 29,79,292 new jabs given in the last 24 hours.

Of the total jabs, 87 percent are first doses, while 13 percent are second doses. Maharashtra has administered the most 8.9 million doses followed by Rajasthan (8.3 million) and Gujarat (8.1 million).

India now has 9,10,319 active cases, with an increase of 66,846 cases (an all-time high) in 24 hours as per the April 8 update. Maharashtra continues to reports the highest (5,02,982 or 55 percent) active cases in the country followed by Chhattisgarh (58,883) and Karnataka (49,273).

Maharashtra reported the most (59,907 or 47 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours followed by Chhattisgarh (10,310), Karnataka (6,976), Uttar Pradesh (6,002) and Delhi (5,506). These five states account for 70 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 322, or 47 percent, new deaths followed by Punjab (62), Chhattisgarh (53), Uttar Pradesh (40) and Karnataka (35). These five states account for 75 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 13 states and union territories did not report any deaths. These include Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

India’s recovery rate further slipped to 91.7 percent, positivity rate is at 10.24 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 30,296 new recoveries, followed by Chhattisgarh (3,819), Delhi (3,363), Punjab (2,959) and Karnataka (2,794).

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.18 crore, while total deaths stand at 1,66,862 as per April 8 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.8 percent). More than 12 lakh daily tests were reported on April 7 with more than 25.26 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.