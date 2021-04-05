In charts I What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

Healthcare workers wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Representative image: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 case tally now above 1.25 crore with 1,03,558 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s April 5 update. This is the highest ever new cases reported for the first time in a single day.

India reported 478 new deaths and 52,847 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 7.91 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the April 5 update, with 16,38,464 new vaccinations reported in a day.

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 87 percent are recipients of their first dose while 13 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 7.7 million vaccine doses, followed by Gujarat (7.4 million) and Rajasthan (6.9 million).

India now ranks 5th in the world with 7,41,830 active cases, an increase of 50,233 cases in 24 hours as per the April 5 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (4,31,896 or 58 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Karnataka (39,111) and Chhattisgarh (38,450).

Maharashtra reported the most (57,074 or 55 percent) new cases (all-time high) in the last 24 hours, followed by Chhattisgarh (5,250), Karnataka (4,553), Uttar Pradesh (4,136) and Delhi (4,033). These five states account for 72 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 222 or 46 percent new deaths, followed by Punjab (51), Chhattisgarh (36), Uttar Pradesh (31) and Delhi (21). These five states account for 76 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 13 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura.

India’s recovery rate further slides down to 92.8 percent, positivity rate at 11.59 percent. Maharashtra recorded 27,508 new recoveries, the most, followed by Chhattisgarh (3,076), Punjab (2,955), Gujarat (2,677) and Madhya Pradesh (2,201).

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.16 crore while total deaths now stand 1,65,101 as per April 5 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.8 percent). Less than 9 lakh daily tests reported as on April 4 with more than 24.90 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.