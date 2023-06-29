How to take care of hair: Monsoon haircare tips to keep your locks fuss-free and healthy

Wash your hair regularly with a mild, anti-bacterial shampoo to remove dirt, sweat, and excess oil (Image: Canva)

The monsoon season offers some much-needed relief from the scorching heat every year, but it also brings along hair problems. The increased humidity and rainfall can wreak havoc on your locks, leaving them frizzy, dull, and unmanageable. However, with a few simple tips and tricks, you can ensure fuss-free hair during rainy days.

Monsoon haircare tips #1: Keep your hair and scalp clean

The first step to maintain healthy and manageable hair during the monsoon is to keep it clean. Wash your hair regularly with a mild, anti-bacterial shampoo to remove dirt, sweat, and excess oil. Avoid using harsh chemical-laden products as they can strip your hair of the natural oils. Use a clarifying shampoo once a week to eliminate product buildup and maintain scalp health.

Monsoon haircare tips #2: Hydrate and condition your hair

Moisture is essential to combat frizz during the monsoon. Opt for a hydrating conditioner that suits your hair type and apply it after every shampoo. Focus on the mid-lengths and ends of your hair, avoiding the scalp to prevent excess oiliness. Additionally, use a leave-in conditioner or hair serum to provide an extra layer of moisture and protection. This will help tame the frizz and maintain softness and shine.

Monsoon haircare tips #3: Avoid heat styling

During this season, it is best to avoid heat styling tools like straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. Excessive heat can further damage your hair and make it more prone to frizz. Instead, embrace your natural texture and allow your hair to air dry whenever possible. If you're in a rush and need to use a blow dryer, opt for the cool setting to minimise heat damage.

Use a wide-toothed comb: The quality of your hair brush or comb can play a significant role in how your hair looks and behaves. Avoid combing your hair when it is wet. Use a wide-toothed comb, preferably a wooden one, to get rid of tangles and knots from your hair. This simple trick may prevent breakage and also reduce frizz.

Monsoon haircare tips #4: Tie your hair in protective styles

To protect your hair from excessive exposure to rain and humidity, consider styling it in updos or braids. These hairstyles not only keep your hair away from your face but also prevent it from getting wet and tangled. Avoid tight hairstyles that can lead to breakage and opt for loose braids or buns instead. Use soft hair ties or scrunchies to avoid pulling or damaging your hair.

Monsoon haircare tips #5: Shield your hair from the rain

Invest in a good-quality umbrella or a rain hat to shield your hair from the downpour. A waterproof hat or cap will not only protect your hair from getting wet but also prevent it from getting frizzy and unruly. You can even carry a lightweight scarf or a headband to cover your hair in case you forget your umbrella. These simple accessories will keep your hair dry and well-maintained during unexpected rain showers.