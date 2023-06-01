How to prevent heart attacks: Don't skip your leg exercises in the gym

Heart attacks: Regular exercise and muscle strength are important for cardiovascular health, especially in older age, because aging can lead to decreased muscle mass

If you need a strong reason not to skip legs exercises at the gym, here it is — it may ensure better heart health! The latest findings at the Heart Failure 2023, a prestigious scientific congress hosted by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), recently revealed a compelling connection between strong leg muscles and the risk of developing heart failure following a heart attack.

Underlining the benefits of building muscle strength, the study indicates that cardiac rehabilitation based on muscle exercise can avoid heart attack, scientifically known as myocardial infarction. A heart attack also stands as the leading trigger for heart failure with approximately six to nine percent of survivors subsequently experiencing this condition. That means a higher level of leg muscle strength appears to be ‘significantly related’ to a lower chance of developing heart failure after an emergency attack.

The study was conducted by Kensuke Ueno and Dr Kentaro Kamiya, who work as researchers in the Department of Rehabilitation at Kitasato University School of Allied Health Sciences in Japan. They together analysed the strength of the quadricep muscles — in the fronts of the thighs — of 932 people aged between 57 and 74, who had been hospitalised due to heart attacks between 2007 and 2020 but were never admitted for a heart failure before.

The research found out that the incidence rate of subsequent heart failure was higher, at 22.9 per 1,000 person-years, among the patients whose quadriceps measured as having low strength, compared with an incidence rate of 10.2 per 1,000 person-years among those with high quadriceps strength. For the unaware, person-years is the measurement that represents the number of people in a study multiplied by the years following them.

The researchers then followed up with the same respondents after four-and-a-half years and it was found that 67 developed heart failure. Interestingly, “high” quadriceps strength was associated with a whopping 41 per cent lower risk of developing heart failure compared to “low” quadriceps strength. In simpler words, the analysis said that low quadriceps strength increased the incidence rate of subsequent heart failure, while high quadriceps strength decreased it.

The two researchers suggest that regular exercise and muscle strength are important for cardiovascular health, especially in older age, because aging can lead to decreased muscle mass. As explained by Kamiya, the heart may undergo a process known as myocardial remodelling after a heart attack, which may cause enlargement of the heart. Yet, new research indicates that cardiac rehabilitation based on exercise can change the path of such remodelling in a way that enhances heart function.

Cardiac remodelling is the main cause of the onset of heart failure after an attack. In that case, regular leg exercise could help to attenuate cardiac remodelling. Kamiya also suggested that skeletal muscle releases myokines to prevent other ailments like atherosclerosis, high blood pressure, and age-related diseases.

After a heart attack, there are many steps people can take to avoid further heart problems. The American Heart Association recommends taking medications as prescribed, attending follow-up doctor appointments, participating in cardiac rehabilitation, getting support from loved ones or connecting with other heart attack survivors, and managing risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes by staying on medications, not smoking, eating healthy, and getting exercise.