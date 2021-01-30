How to be fit in your 40s with Tom Brady’s East meets West diet

Tom Brady.

If Tom Brady could, he would jump out of the TV and call a foul on the nachos, samosas and beer your relations and friends in America will gorge on during the Super Bowl.

The big game will be held on February 8 in Tampa, Florida, between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. Usually a jazzy spectacle that brings together sport and entertainment, Super Bowl will be a subdued event this time due to the pandemic.

For one, many major brands such as Budweiser are staying away from airing their commercials during the game. Normally, Super Bowl ads are as much an attraction as the contest itself. They are also money-spinners. Last year, advertisers paid an average of $5.25 million for a 30-second spot during the telecast.

Ads or not, one Super Bowl fixture will be there again - Tom Brady. He is 43. He has won six Super Bowls and has everything anyone would want. He is married to Gisele Bundchen, has supermillions in the bank and doesn’t look shabby himself.

How does Brady, who will lead the Buccaneers challenge, manage to play a violent, demanding sport year after year, even if the argument is that his position, quarterback, doesn’t require as much running?

Diet is a big reason, followed by diet and diet, respectively. In 2017, Brady wrote a book on it, called ‘The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance’.

Brady says his diet is a combination of Eastern and Western principles.

“The regimen I follow is a mix of Eastern and Western philosophies,” he writes in the book. “Some of these principles have been around for thousands of years. My nutritional regimen may seem restrictive to some people, but to me it feels unnatural to eat any other way.”

“Many people have conditioned their bodies to a nutritional regimen made up of lots of white or pale-looking foods—french fries, potato chips, white bread, chicken nuggets—that don’t exist in nature.”

Brady told Men’s Health that fruit and fluids are crucial parts of his diet. He drinks 12 to 25 glasses of water a day, often infused with electrolytes. In fact, the first thing he has after waking up is 20 ounces of water with electrolytes. Smoothies with fruit, nuts and seeds and protein shakes are some of the other fluids he has.

Brady usually has eggs and avocado for breakfast, fish and salads for lunch and roasted chicken and vegetables for dinner. On match day, he has a smoothie and an almond butter and jelly sandwich.

In interviews Brady has expressed a dislike for the staple question of food interviews – what’s your cheat meal? But he allows himself some pizza, bacon and chocolate.

Not all of us have personal chefs and nutritionists like Brady. But we can buy some fruit and make ourselves a glass of water, or 25.