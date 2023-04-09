 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How T20 changed fitness regimes for cricketers around the world

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 09, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

T20 demands power hitting, but over a short span of time. Test cricket requires stamina and endurance, with little focus on power hitting. It is difficult for a cricketer to excel at both.

While cricketers had been hitting the gym before the rise of T20, the shortest format changed priorities. The focus switched from cardio to strength, from treadmills to lifting weights. Cricketers became more muscular. (Image source: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

The global cricket fraternity was in for a rude shock when Cricket South Africa left Dane van Niekerk out of their squad for the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup on home soil. Van Niekerk is no ordinary cricketer. She has the second-most runs (1,877) and third-most wickets (65) for South Africa in women’s T20Is. She led them until her injury last year.

South Africa left her out because she failed a fitness test. She did complete the 2 km run, but fell short of the mark by 18 seconds. A hurt van Niekerk retired not too long afterwards.
Van Niekerk was not the first South African great to retire on these grounds. Lizelle Lee, their leading T20I run-scorer and second-highest ODI run-scorer as well as ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2021, had quit in 2022 after not meeting fitness requirements.

Sisanda Magala of South Africa Men had been left out on similar grounds too. A disappointed Magala spoke to Firdose Moonda of ESPNCricinfo: “Fitness in South Africa is only running. When do you run a whole 2 km consistently on a cricket field? You don’t. Your maximum sprint is probably when you are chasing a ball on the boundary.”

With 14 wickets at the SA20 for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Magala earned his place back in the national side. He is now part of the Chennai Super Kings camp.

Rahkeem Cornwall of the West Indies, one of the heaviest men to have played Test cricket, was never recalled after he was dropped, despite being consistent in all formats in domestic cricket and the West Indies not quite excelling at international level.