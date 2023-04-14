 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How healthy are health supplements: Your guide to complete fitness the safe way

Nivedita
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

How to stay fit: Research-backed strategies for timing, dosage, quality, consistency and other factors to consider if you want to include supplements into your fitness routine

It's important to always follow the recommended dosage guidelines for any health supplement (Image: Pixabay)

Think your fitness journey is going nowhere? Not because of any lack of commitment or hard work on your part, but because you've tried way too many things too many times. We hear you.

Information overload (half-baked information mostly) has been the bane of some of the most committed and hard working fitness enthusiasts. Just like you are forever looking for an expert to hold your hands while you are in the gym, there is another area that's mostly shrouded in the dark. Supplements, a buzzword most "fitness experts" use extensively to impress their clueless audience, you!

For the uninitiated, a ‘health supplement’ is a dietary substance(s) that 'supplements" your diet by increasing the total dietary intake in the form of powders, granules, tablets, capsules, liquids, jelly, or other dosage forms. They come packed with ingredients like plants or botanicals or their parts, minerals, vitamins, proteins, metals or their compounds, and substances from animal origin.

The challenges