How healthy are health supplements: Your guide to complete fitness the safe way

Think your fitness journey is going nowhere? Not because of any lack of commitment or hard work on your part, but because you've tried way too many things too many times. We hear you.

Information overload (half-baked information mostly) has been the bane of some of the most committed and hard working fitness enthusiasts. Just like you are forever looking for an expert to hold your hands while you are in the gym, there is another area that's mostly shrouded in the dark. Supplements, a buzzword most "fitness experts" use extensively to impress their clueless audience, you!

For the uninitiated, a ‘health supplement’ is a dietary substance(s) that 'supplements" your diet by increasing the total dietary intake in the form of powders, granules, tablets, capsules, liquids, jelly, or other dosage forms. They come packed with ingredients like plants or botanicals or their parts, minerals, vitamins, proteins, metals or their compounds, and substances from animal origin.

The challenges

In India, the health or dietary supplements market size touched Rs436.5 billion in 2022, according to data by the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting (IMARC) Group. It also expects the market to reach Rs 958.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5 percent between 2023-2028.

However, the biggest problem this market is facing is unverified facts promoted aggressively on TV commercials or social media. This has made it difficult for consumers to figure out which one is right for their health and how to take it.

Though many supplements are certainly beneficial to your health, it is important to understand the process to take it for maximum impact. For example, taking a multivitamin with a meal may help enhance the absorption of certain nutrients and help decrease your risk of digestive issues, says Parmeet Kaur, Dietician at Narayana Health.

If you are confused about supplements, and the mis-information overload, here is everything you need to know about it.

When it comes to maximising the benefits of supplements for health, the method of consumption is as important as the supplement itself. Ketan Mavinkurve, Founder & CEO of Alpha Coach, lists some research-backed strategies that that promise to complement your fitness routine.

Timing is crucial

A supplements effectiveness and absorption depends a lot on the time of the day when you take it. For instance, taking certain supplements with meals can improve absorption and reduce the risk of gastrointestinal distress. Fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K, for example, are better absorbed when consumed with meals that contain healthy fats.

On the other hand, some supplements are best taken on an empty stomach. For example, amino acid supplements like Essential Amino Acids (EAAs) and L-glutamine, are more effective when consumed before or after exercise on an empty stomach.

Caffeine is a popular supplement used for energy and euphoria. So consuming either in the form of coffee, energy drinks, or caffeine pills can be a great way to improve focus and energy. However, if taken too late in the day, it can mess up sleep patterns. It is advised to best consume such supplements before 2 pm.

Follow dosage recommendations

It's important to always follow the recommended dosage guidelines for any supplement. Going over the count only increases the risk of side-effects and toxicity.

Quality matters

When choosing supplements, quality is the most important factor to look into. Look for products from reputable brands that have been tested and certified by a third party. Avoid products that contain fillers, additives, and synthetic ingredients.

Be consistent

For maximum benefits, consistency is crucial. It can take weeks, sometimes even months, to see the full benefits of some supplements. It is important, therefore, to diligently follow a pattern.

Consider synergistic effects

Some supplements work better when taken together. For example, vitamin D and calcium work together to support bone health, while vitamin C enhances the absorption of iron. So be sure to consider potential synergistic effects when choosing supplements.

Be careful about interactions

Some supplements can react with medications or other supplements, potentially causing harmful effects. Always consult an expert before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you are taking medications or have underlying health conditions.