Home remedies for hair growth: 8 powerful herbs that are great for natural hair growth

Home remedies for hair growth: Lavender oil increases blood circulation in the scalp, promoting hair growth and preventing hair loss (Image: Canva)

Getting luscious long hair is no easy feat. From overall well-being, to environmental effects, to genes, there are a number of factors that affect your hair growth. But then, there are also ways to stimulate the same by incorporating certain natural products into your hair care routine. For thousands of years, medicinal plants and herbs have been put to use to nourish the scale and promote the growth of strong, healthy hair. Begin your ‘Rapunzel’ era by adding these powerful herbs with great hair-strengthening properties, to your hair care regimen.

1. Lavender:

Beyond its soothing aroma, lavender oil can work wonders for your hair. It increases blood circulation in the scalp, promoting hair growth and preventing hair loss. Lavender's antimicrobial properties also keep the scalp healthy, warding off dandruff and other scalp conditions that hinder hair growth.

2. Aloe Vera

Home remedies for hair growth: Aloe vera's enzymes promote hair growth and reduce scalp inflammation (Image: Canva)

Aloe Vera's gel-like substance is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, and E, which nourish and rejuvenate the scalp. Its enzymes promote hair growth and reduce scalp inflammation, while its proteolytic enzymes repair damaged hair follicles, leading to stronger, thicker hair strands.

3. Indian Gooseberry (Amla)

Home remedies for hair growth: Indian Gooseberry, or amla, prevents premature graying and controls hair fall by strengthening the hair shafts (Image: Canva)

Amla is a powerhouse of vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids that stimulate hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth. It also prevents premature graying and controls hair fall by strengthening the hair shafts. Incorporating this botanical wonder into your hair care routine can lead to lustrous locks that exude vitality.

4. Rosemary

Home remedies for hair growth: Rosemary, a herb, improves blood circulation in the scalp, facilitating nutrient delivery to the hair roots (Image: Canva)

Rosemary's woody fragrance isn't the only captivating aspect — it is an exceptional hair growth stimulant too. This herb improves blood circulation in the scalp, facilitating nutrient delivery to the hair roots. It also contains ursolic acid, which prevents hair loss and promotes hair regrowth, making it a natural remedy for thinning hair.

5. Moringa

Home remedies for hair growth: Moringa's nutrients strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair breakage, and foster healthier hair growth (Image: Canva)

Moringa leaves are a treasure trove of nutrients, including vitamins A, B, C, and E, zinc, iron, and amino acids. These nutrients strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair breakage, and foster healthier hair growth. Moringa's moisturising properties also maintain the scalp's health, ensuring a conducive environment for hair to thrive.

6. Neem

Home remedies for hair growth: Neem stimulates blood flow to the scalp, promoting hair growth and reducing hair thinning (Image: Canva)

Neem has always been reverred in traditional medicine for its exceptional antifungal and antibacterial properties. Its ability to combat scalp infections helps maintain a clean and healthy scalp, providing an optimal environment for hair growth. Additionally, neem stimulates blood flow to the scalp, promoting hair growth and reducing hair thinning.

7. Ginseng

Home remedies for hair growth: Ginseng, a popular Chinese herb, enhances the dermal cells on the scalp and strengthens hair follicles (Image: Canva)

Known for its adaptogenic properties, ginseng helps reduce stress and hair loss caused by hormonal imbalances. This popular Chinese herb enhances the dermal cells on the scalp, strengthening hair follicles and promoting new hair growth. Ginseng's nourishing effects on hair also give it a natural shine and softness.

8. Fenugreek

Home remedies for hair growth: Regular use of Fenugreek paste strengthens hair roots, reduces hair fall, and adds volume to the hair (Image: Canva)

Fenugreek seeds are a rich source of proteins and nicotinic acid, both of which aid in hair growth and improve hair texture. Regular use of Fenugreek paste strengthens hair roots, reduces hair fall, and adds volume to the hair. It also combats dandruff, ensuring a healthier scalp.