Health Ministry ropes in CSC to provide free medical consultation in rural areas on eSanjeevani app

Representational image (Source: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

E-governance service provider CSC SPV and the health ministry have joined hands to provide online medical consultations through the eSanjeevani app to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country. The service will be gradually rolled out across more than 3.74 lakh common service centres that are managed and operated by village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs), CSC SPV said in a statement.

The web-based application, eSanjeevani, developed by the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), provides free video-based teleconsultation in the local language by doctors empanelled in each state. "CSCs have stepped in to assist citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. eSanjeevani OPD with its customised platform and a panel of state-level doctors on call will solve the problem of shortage of doctors in rural areas and enhance our efforts to reach out to rural citizens with quality healthcare, CSC SPV managing director Dinesh Tyagi said.

Digital healthcare gets a boost during COVID-19

The VLE will need to register the patient visiting CSC and fill in the details on the OPD App. The VLE will then receive a 16-digit patient ID and a token. Once the SMS is received, the VLE will log in with a patient ID. When the Call Now button is activated, the VLE can initiate the video call and help the citizen get a consultation. Following the consultation, the VLE can download the e-prescription sent by the doctor.

According to C-DAC Mohali group director, Sanjay Sood more than 60 lakh consultations have so far been done through eSanjeevani and almost all state hospitals and Army hospital doctors are available on the platform to provide teleconsultation.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"e-Sanjeevani has facilitated quick digital transformation and widespread uptake of telemedicine across the country because of a unique bouquet of benefits that it offers free services, simple processes and workflows for users (patients and doctors), India's premier institutions like AIIMS, State Health Departments are amongst the services providers," Sood said. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that the government came up with telemedicine guidelines during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic for providing access to primary healthcare for citizens in rural and remote areas.

"The guidelines helped us develop and release the e-Sanjeevani OPD Application. India is emerging as a pioneer in developing an integrated approach for institutionalising Digital Health. By extending Sanjivani OPD through CSCs, we would be able to make rapid progress in enhancing its reach and scale," Agarwal added.