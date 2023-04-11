 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Health benefits of nuts: No weight loss diet is complete without this superfood

Nivi Shrivastava
Apr 11, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

Why are nuts good: From protein-packed peanuts to heart-healthy almonds, omega-3 rich walnuts, antioxidant-packed pistachios, and nutrient-rich cashews, here are the health benefits of adding these to your diet

From Keto, and vegan to plant-based diets, nuts are the most common source of protein you must add to your daily weight loss diet, according to experts. Often used as in-between meal fillers, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, and pine nuts are some of the common nuts that are considered excellent food to eat on a low-carb diet.

From diabetes to heart health, anti-inflammatory and weight reduction, daily consumption of nuts can help in multiple ways by reducing disease risk and improving gut health.

Here are some common nuts that you can add to your diet for effortless health benefits.

Peanuts