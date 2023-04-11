Health benefits of nuts: No weight loss diet is complete without this superfood

From Keto, and vegan to plant-based diets, nuts are the most common source of protein you must add to your daily weight loss diet, according to experts. Often used as in-between meal fillers, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, and pine nuts are some of the common nuts that are considered excellent food to eat on a low-carb diet.

From diabetes to heart health, anti-inflammatory and weight reduction, daily consumption of nuts can help in multiple ways by reducing disease risk and improving gut health.

Here are some common nuts that you can add to your diet for effortless health benefits.

Peanuts

Peanuts are known to be an excellent source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants (Image: Canva)

A handful of peanuts are not just a great way to fight hunger pangs but also a great addition to your diet. Roasted, salted, unsalted, seasoned, plain, raw, or powdered, there are many ways to consume the “poor man’s almond”, known to be an excellent source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are known to help fight heart diseases by lowering cholesterol levels, and stroke risks and preventing gallstones. Peanuts are a great way of consuming antioxidants like resveratrol that are known to fight cancer, heart disease, degenerative nerve disease, Alzheimer's disease, and viral/fungal infections.

Almonds

Eating a handful of almonds or drinking a glass of almond milk can help prevent constipation (Image: Canva)

Crunchy, filling, and nutritious, almonds are the best nuts to enhance your skin, hair, and heart health. Studies show that eating almonds can lower LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels, and since they are rich in magnesium they also help lower blood pressure. A healthy source of calcium, vitamin E, phosphorus, and a wealth of nutrients, almonds are also good for promoting healthy bacteria in your gut. Eating a handful of almonds or drinking a glass of almond milk can keep your gastrointestinal tract moving and prevent constipation.

Walnuts

Walnuts are a natural source of omega-3 fat, which helps in reducing heart disease risk, inflammation, and hormone-related cancers (Image: Canva)

While they are great on their own, paired with fruit, or added to dishes like salads, desserts, and grains, walnuts are a complete source of nutrition and have higher antioxidant activity than any of the common nuts. They are a natural source of omega-3 fat, which helps in reducing heart disease risk, inflammation, and hormone-related cancers. It also lowers the risk of high blood sugar and diabetes. For people watching their weight, consuming walnuts is a great option to keep a check on fiber intake and control appetite.

Pistachios

Pistachios are a good source of protein, fibre, vitamin B6, phosphorus, and thiamin

Usually fruits and vegetables are considered high-antioxidant foods, but a new study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal, Nutrients, has showcased that American pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity. According to Kavita Devgan, dietitian, and health consultant, “The health benefits of pistachios have been studied over the past 20 years and the results of this study confirm the high antioxidant potential of pistachios, which is great news for those looking to add more antioxidant-rich foods to their diet. Plus pistachios, besides being a wonderful plant-based source of complete protein, are an excellent source of copper and a good source of protein, fiber, vitamin B6, phosphorus, and thiamin too.”

Cashews: Cashew nuts contain a variety of beneficial nutrients, including copper, magnesium, and manganese and they are an excellent source to promote energy production, brain health, immunity, and bone health. They are low in sugar, and rich in fiber and heart-healthy fats, which makes them a great snack for promoting heart health, weight loss and great for the skin. Cashew nuts are known to have proanthocyanidin (flavonols), which helps fight tumour cells by restricting their growth and division.