Health benefits of eating broccoli: It is not just a vegetable, but a powerhouse of health

Have you noticed that in recent times, a particular vegetable has become incredibly popular owing to its numerous health benefits? Resembling cauliflower but with a darker hue, this vegetable is closely related to other nutritious veggies like kale, cauliflower, cabbage, turnips, and Brussels sprouts. It's none other than broccoli. With its low-calorie content and several essential nutrients and antioxidants, broccoli has become a must-have vegetable on everyone's plate.

While it is enjoyed in various culinary dishes worldwide for its tender, crisp and crunchy taste, studies have confirmed broccoli as a nutritious vegetable, packed with vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants present in this vegetable are crucial for our health.

The harmful substances called free radicals often build up in our bodies due to natural processes and environmental factors and can increase the risk of various diseases. However, antioxidants present in broccoli can help protect our cells from damage caused by these free radicals.

Check out these health benefits of eating broccoli

Fights cancer: Broccoli, like other cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, kale, and cabbage, is loaded with antioxidants and sulforaphane (a sulfur-containing compound that gives the vegetable its bitter taste) that shield our cells against cancer, prostate cancer, cataracts, and arthritis. Indole-3-carbinol, a compound found in abundance in broccoli, is known for its anti-tumor properties.

Strengthens bone health: The vegetable is packed with essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin C that make our bones strong. It is also rich in Vitamin K, which aids in blood clotting and is good for treating osteoporosis. Rough estimates suggest that a cup of broccoli weighing around 76 gm provides about 3 percent to 3.5 percent of the daily calcium requirement, 45 to 54 percent of the daily vitamin C requirement, and 64 to 86 percent of the daily vitamin K requirement, varying based on an individual's age and gender.

Supports immune system: Broccoli contains a compound called sulforaphane, which helps in making our immune system stronger. Sulforaphane is produced when glucoraphanin, a substance found in broccoli, interacts with the enzyme myrosinase during chewing or cooking. Research results suggest that sulforaphane possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that shield the body's cells from damage and reduce inflammation. It supports the immune system by bolstering its defenses against harmful pathogens and promotes immune function. Additionally, vitamins and minerals present in broccoli, including vitamin C, play a crucial role in stimulating the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting off infections.

Helps in digestion: The mainstay of any healthy diet, its high fiber content helps in preventing constipation and maintaining a well-functioning digestive system. Studies indicate that people who consume higher amounts of fiber are less likely to develop colorectal cancer than those with lower fiber intake.

Reduces inflammation: Inflammation is a response that occurs when the immune system is fighting against infection or in certain chronic conditions like arthritis and Type 1 diabetes. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, broccoli has strong anti-inflammatory effects. The extract from broccoli florets (EF) was found to contain significant amounts of beneficial compounds, including phenolic content and sulforaphane. EF also demonstrated strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.