Health benefits of cinnamon: The go-to super spice to fight PCOS, check blood sugar, boost immunity

There is more to cinnamon than just being the go-to spice that adds flavour and aroma to your dishes. Dip a cinnamon stick into your steaming cup of tea, or sprinkle its fragrant powder onto freshly baked treats and you're taken to a totally different world of culinary delights. But that's not all. This super spice also boasts a long list of health benefits, like regulating your blood sugar levels, keeping your heart healthy, boosting immunity and much more.

Here's a look at all the health benefits of cinnamon you probably didn't know of.

Regulates blood sugar and insulin sensitivity: Cinnamon is one of your biggest allies in the fight against insulin resistance and conditions like PCOS. Its active compounds like cinnamaldehyde enhances how your body uses glucose. By boosting insulin function, the spice aids in balancing blood sugar levels.

Soothes inflammation: Cinnamon is well-known for its antioxidants that fight against harmful free radicals in the body. These antioxidants, combined with its anti-inflammatory compounds, contribute to reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, lowering the risk of chronic diseases.

Supports heart health: Research indicates that this aromatic spice can combat elevated cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood sugar levels, translating to reduced risk factors. Regular inclusion of cinnamon in your diet might even unveil the added benefit of gradual blood pressure reduction.

Boosts brain health: Cinnamon's oils, including cinnamaldehyde and sodium, play a vital role in safeguarding the brain against stress, cellular damage, and disruptions. These oils serve as protectors, warding off cell function disturbances and preserving brain cells. Additionally, consuming cinnamon powder alongside sodium benzoate could potentially shield brain cells from deterioration and chemical imbalances, offering a shield against neurodegenerative disorders and promoting cognitive vitality.

Improves skin texture: Beyond its culinary fame, cinnamon boasts skin-tightening properties and helps minimise pores. A simple mask crafted from honey and cinnamon powder helps make the skin smoother and keep the bacteria that cause acne at bay. Its anti-inflammatory prowess complements honey's antibacterial effects, forming a potent skincare duo.

Stops cancer cell growth: Multiple studies show that cinnamon helps in stopping the growth of cancer cells. This impact was particularly seen in certain types of blood cancer cell lines like Jurkat cells (a kind of white blood cells that help with immunity). This anti-proliferative effect can be especially beneficial in cases of blood cancers like leukaemia.