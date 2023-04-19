 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Health benefits of beer: It is good for the gut and heart, prevents diabetes

Nivi Shrivastava
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

While selecting a beer, look at the ingredients carefully and opt for those that use natural hops instead of extracts (Image: Pixabay)

A chilled pint of beer on a sunny day is one of the most preferred alcoholic drinks for casual and formal gatherings in summer. Interestingly, beer is the most consumed beverage after tea/coffee in the world and is also prepared as a rice beer, millet beer, and fruit beer in various households.

A versatile drink, beer goes well with cold cuts, salads, and all kinds of cuisines and is enjoyed as a light drink for informal occasions.

Although all alcohol should be consumed in moderation, there are definite benefits of drinking moderate-content alcohol beers around the year when compared to higher alcohol-content drinks. It has antioxidants and nutrients such as carbohydrates, amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and polyphenols.

According to various research, drinking beer during summers helps keep the bacteria in the gut healthy. It can also help with diabetes and heart disease, says master brewer Manu Gulati, founder and strategist at Effingut Breweries Pvt Ltd. He says, “The calorie content in beer is way lesser than that of wine, making it a healthier drinking option. It contains antioxidants that can help protect from damage caused by free radicals. With a mild alcohol percentage of around 5-8 percent, it outshines the other counterparts that are known more for their warming effect with higher alcohol content than that of beer.”