Health benefits of avocados, and what was in the tangy avocado sauce served at the US White House State Dinner for PM Narendra Modi

Plant'ish Gaucamole and Modified Tangy Avocado Sauce served with Marinated Millet Salad. (Photos courtesy Nina Curtis, director and executive chef, Plant'ish & Co. Culinary Arts)

On his recent visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's White House State Dinner on June 22, 2023, included a Tangy Avocado Sauce served with Marinated Millet Salad by Nina Curtis, a plant-based foods chef. The humble avocado is certainly having its moment under the sun, and it has plethora of health benefits that are now under the spotlight.

Vegetarian source of potassium

Avocado stands out for its high potassium levels (339mg per 100g), which plays a crucial role in regulating muscle activity and protecting against cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, it serves as a source of glutathione, a potent antioxidant that combats potentially carcinogenic compounds. “The presence of β-sitosterol in avocados has a remarkable impact on immunity... It suppresses carcinogenesis in cancer and boosts the immune system in HIV, enhancing the proliferation of lymphocytes and the activity of natural killer cells that fight invading microorganisms. Moreover, β-sitosterol aids in weight loss by reducing compulsive binge-eating and abdominal fat accumulation,” says Shreya Mahajan, senior nutritionist, FITPASS. Furthermore, avocados contain the carotenoid lutein, which provides protection against prostate cancer and eye diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration.

Fat and fibre in avocados

While avocados are relatively high in fat, most of the fat (about 25g in a 1000-kJ portion) is the healthier monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). These lipids, especially polar lipids like glycolipids and phospholipids, play essential roles in cellular processes, including functioning as second messengers in cell membranes. Compared to other vegetable oils, avocado oil is high in MUFA (oleic and palmitoleic acids) and low in polyunsaturated fatty acids (linoleic acid and linolenic acid). Choosing avocado spread over alternatives like butter, cream cheese, or mayonnaise in sandwiches can reduce calorie, saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol intake.

Dietician Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico Diet and Skin Clinic, says, “Despite being heavy in calories, avocados can help with weight loss owing to their high fibre content. Fibre keeps you satisfied for longer, lowering your calorie consumption and aiding good digestion. Overall, when taken in moderation and as part of a balanced meal plan, avocados may be a terrific addition to a healthy diet. Individual reactions may vary, like with any meal, so it's always advisable to talk with your nutritionist if you have special health problems or dietary limitations.”

Vitamins and minerals in avocados

Avocados are packed with essential nutrients, including potassium, vitamin K, vitamin E, vitamin C, and several B vitamins. They also contain small amounts of magnesium, copper, iron, zinc, and phosphorus, all of which play crucial roles in various bodily functions. Sushma Kumari, dietician, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, says, “Avocados contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial for eye health and may help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. Avocado oil and the nutrients in avocados, such as vitamin E and vitamin C, have moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, which can benefit skin health when applied topically or consumed.”

Heart health

Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats, notably oleic acid, which is good for your heart. These healthy fats can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol while raising HDL (good) cholesterol, boosting heart health, and lowering the risk of heart disease.

Sangeeta Tiwari, clinical dietitian, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, says, “The monounsaturated fats in avocados can help improve heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and increasing good cholesterol levels (HDL). The potassium content may also help regulate blood pressure, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Despite being calorie-dense, avocados can support weight management. The high fibre content can keep you feeling full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating.”

How to eat avocados

Avocados can be consumed in a variety of ways to make them a part of a balanced diet. Eating avocados fresh allows you to retain all the beneficial nutrients and enzymes they offer. One can simply cut them in half, remove the pit, and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. “You can either sprinkle avocados with a little bit of salt and pepper or try different seasonings like lemon juice, paprika or olive oil. You can add avocado slices to your salads. This will not only enhance the taste of the salad but will also increase the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and antioxidants from other vegetables in the salad. You can also blend avocados with fruits, leafy greens, yogurt, or milk for a nutritious and filling smoothie,” says Nishant Taneja, head of marketing, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort.

So, are you ready to reach out for the avocado?

Tips

• Store unripe avocados at room temperature to ripen properly. Once ripe, refrigerate to extend their shelf life.

• Do not discard the dark green flesh closest to the skin; it contains valuable nutrients.

• Once cut, store unused portions of avocados in an airtight container in the refrigerator to prevent browning. Adding a squeeze of lemon or lime juice can help preserve the colour.

• To obtain the most nutrients from avocados, consume them raw or minimally processed.

Modified Tangy Avocado Sauce served with Marinated Millet Salad

(Recipe courtesy Nina Curtis, Director and Executive Chef, Plant'ish & Co. Culinary Arts: “Plant'ish Gaucamole is the base of what I used for the Tangy Avocado Sauce that was served with the Marinated Millet Salad for the White House State Dinner in honour of the Republic of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A few ingredients were swapped out and some added, and then blended into a creamy sauce. The Plantish Gaucamole (Avocado Sauce) is a tasty green blend is elevated into the spotlight,” says Curtis.)

Ingredients

For the Tangy Avocado Sauce

• 1 ripe avocado

• ¼ cup champagne vinegar

• ¼ cup lemon juice

• 2 teaspoons prepared Dijon mustard

• 1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

• 1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, chopped

• ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Method

• To prepare the avocado sauce, place the ripe avocado, champagne vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, sea salt, and black pepper in a blender vessel and blend until creamy.

• Transfer the avocado sauce to a glass bowl and fold in the chopped fresh tarragon. Store the sauce in a glass container, in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

• Remember that this is a tangy avocado sauce and when added to leafy greens or mixed in a salad with high water content vegetables, it is going to balance out nicely. Adjust seasonings as desired.

Plant'ish Gaucamole

Ingredients

• 4 ripe avocados

• ½ cup red onions, diced

• ½ medium-size jalapeno, seeds removed, minced

• Juice of 1 large lime

• 1 teaspoon salt (or salt to taste)

• ¼ teaspoon chili powder

Method

• In a medium size bowl, mash avocados to a smooth consistency. Add all remaining ingredients and stir together.

• Store in a glass container in the refrigerator.

• Serve with tortilla chips, pita, naan, cucumber slices, celery and or carrot sticks. There are so many delicious ways to enjoy this recipe.