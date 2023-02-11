English
    Healing Space | You may be confusing fear for arousal

    There are no good emotions or bad emotions, just emotions that are handy at different times. Until you know your emotions, you won’t know what you’re attracted to.

    Gayatri
    February 11, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST
    Emotions are tangible. They manifest within the body as physiological fluctuations before they manifest on the tongue as words, or through the hands and feet as bodily movement or the face, as micro expressions. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

    Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

    No, you’re not in love at first sight. Or at least, you don’t know if you are yet. Why? Because you don’t know your emotions and how they manifest yet.

    A friend may have told you that you sound ‘very angry’ these days, ‘upset’ or ‘depressed’ or even ‘happy’. People like to point out to us what we sound like or guess our mood. We use the mood, the outwardly visible affect, to indicate how someone’s or our own life or day is going.  “Oh, you look like Healing Space logo for Gayatri Jayaram column on mental healthyou’re in a good mood today,” we will say. Or “the boss is in a bad mood”.

    This is slightly deceptive as people who are living with an actual functional depressive disorder can look like they are in a ‘good mood’ when meeting people. This is because they do something called overcompensation, to show what they do not actually feel so that they will not be questioned or considered ‘pitiable’ ‘spoil the mood’ and be condescended to by others, all of which are also common reactions used by those who do cope with depression. This is why understanding our emotions is a complex task.