No, you’re not in love at first sight. Or at least, you don’t know if you are yet. Why? Because you don’t know your emotions and how they manifest yet.

A friend may have told you that you sound ‘very angry’ these days, ‘upset’ or ‘depressed’ or even ‘happy’. People like to point out to us what we sound like or guess our mood. We use the mood, the outwardly visible affect, to indicate how someone’s or our own life or day is going. “Oh, you look like you’re in a good mood today,” we will say. Or “the boss is in a bad mood”.

This is slightly deceptive as people who are living with an actual functional depressive disorder can look like they are in a ‘good mood’ when meeting people. This is because they do something called overcompensation, to show what they do not actually feel so that they will not be questioned or considered ‘pitiable’ ‘spoil the mood’ and be condescended to by others, all of which are also common reactions used by those who do cope with depression. This is why understanding our emotions is a complex task.

Anger, for instance, is not a primary emotion. We are not simply spontaneously angry. We are angry in response to something. A provocation that typically makes us feel sad, vulnerable, frightened. So, the anger is a natural protective mechanism. ‘Angry people’ have been taught by life experience, circumstances, and the behaviours of others, that they need to puff their chests up and strut around intimidatingly or they will get hurt.

This doesn’t justify their own behaviour, especially when their anger is trained on people who don’t deserve it, but it gives them a direction of self-enquiry. It indicates that there is a solution to their anger and if they observe where it comes from, what they are protecting themselves from, why they feel this way, they will be able to take precautions, set boundaries, give an appropriate response and resolve it. If you were facing a situation in which you were being threatened, frightened, intimidated, misunderstood and not taken seriously, your boundaries disrespected, conversely, it would be wholly appropriate to use anger or display anger to make your point.

The issue is not that you shouldn’t use anger at all, or not feel anger at all, but that anger shouldn’t be using you. It is simply that when you are aware of and in control of the emotion, you are able to use it proportionately to the situation at hand. You can show the emotion without allowing it to grip and consume you. In this way, you can use emotions to reach a desired outcome.

You may show contrition to convey an apology. You may show joy to convey congratulations. You feel genuine emotions, but now you have a regulator; you control how much and when and where to put these emotions on display. Here they may be signified by your mood but that is not always so.

For instance, a person may be putting on an act of being cheerful, but even that has gotten away from them because what they need is consolation, reassurance and medical, mental health intervention, and familial assistance, but they are not aware of their emotions sufficiently to reach out and ask for it. They are caught in a tide of fluctuating mood because they are not getting deep into the emotional state. Consequently, they are simply presenting moods they think are appropriate to a situation.

So, we need not only a control over our emotions, but also a deep awareness of them. This comes from both self-awareness and a mindfulness of the environment. This requires self-observation. When you have spent sufficient time observing your emotional state of mind, you are able to set a baseline. Then, when you encounter anything that is agitating, you will first become aware of the change in your baseline. Of rising anger by the change in the rhythm of your breath, in pulse, heart rate, pressure (such as an ache or headache) even before you have a verbal or physical reaction to anger.

Emotions are tangible. They manifest within the body as physiological fluctuations before they manifest on the tongue as words, or through the hands and feet as bodily movement or the face, as micro expressions.

This also applies to emotions such as love, infatuation, and affection. Especially since the flight or fight response activated is often the same for interest and curiosity, or excitement, as it is for fear (since we primally fear anything that is new or unknown), a lot of us mistake fear for infatuation. The heart rate rises, focus narrows, eyes dilate, blood rushes to the face, and our palms sweat. This is known as the misattribution of arousal. How will you know when you meet the One? You will know if you have spent time observing yourself before you meet the One, what you think about how they actually make you feel. So you may want to prepare.

How to distinguish fear and excitement

1. You can’t. The difference is not in physiology, it is in thoughts.

2. Observe your physiology and become aware of a baseline as a practice.

3. Observe what triggers changes in your physiological responses.

4. Observe the thoughts and circumstances that trigger you.

5. Observe what different forms of affection make you feel like: agitated, happy, relaxed, comfortable, despairing, angry, frustrated, grasping, or uneasy.