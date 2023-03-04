 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | How to stop consuming stress along with your food

Gayatri
Mar 04, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Stress triggers unhealthy eating patterns and unhealthy eating patterns trigger a host of diseases, including more stress. How to break the cycle.

Stop consuming stress along with your food. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

All the advice on eating out there can be too much. Eat rice, eat brown rice, eat rice sometimes, never eat rice. Then it’s compounded by ethical and planetary concerns: Eat meat, eat lean meats, too much protein will damage your kidneys, you’re ruining the environment with your demand for meat, eat mock meat, but not processed mock meat, now you’re just discriminating against meat eaters. So, you try to turn vegan or raw food vegan, if you want to be extreme about it. But your organic veggies and almonds and avocados are sucking up ground water and funding the Mexican cartels and why are you eating so much tofu, you pro-Chinese traitor? So, by the time you figure out what it is you can eat as you send out a r/AITA thread (the answer is ‘yes’), you have tapped an app and ordered the nearest sodium-laden most highly processed form of deep-fried food you can find deliverable in 20 minutes and it’s well past midnight. So your circadian rhythms as well your digestive systems are now shot. May as well order dessert. And now everyone needs a drink.

Is it any wonder we are all on a pendulum of unhealthy eating habits? There is just too much well-intentioned information beaming at us all the time. Our relationship to food has become fundamentally dysfunctional and traumatized. Everything you are putting into your mouth has implications for world peace and planetary survival. Even if you think you have hit on a perfect formula for a balanced diet, chances are the usage of pesticide and artificial ripening or maturation techniques influence mineral content in the produce. Even milk is boosted with some vitamin or the other. Even water is a ‘health drink’ with flavourings and additives.

So, the first step to breaking the cycle is to refuse to participate in and contribute to the commotion. The environment of food is fraught with worry. It is no longer a safe space. Whatever you eat, you are partaking of stress. Stop reading, stop assimilating, stop looking up every dietary tip that can change your pattern, stop social media-posting your food, and looking up others’ recipes and lunches. Sorry, this will not be popular, but it is what it is. Stop foodscrolling, like doomscrolling. It creates a constant perception of what one should be eating and how one should eat it and where. So your mind is constantly jumping to the better option. It’s like being married and staying on the dating apps. Why are you giving yourself endless options? How will your marriage, any marriage, ever work like that? Choose peace, your own.