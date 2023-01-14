 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | Why no one can really win in a family feud

Gayatri
Jan 14, 2023 / 09:51 PM IST

Family feuds generally give you two choices: you can either be happy or be right.

Research shows that among members of a family, feuds and resentment affect some more than others. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Prince Harry has done a couple of high-profile interviews, written a tell-all, pointed fingers, apportioned blame, raged on every outlet available to him, an already high-profile privileged person of power with access to all the platforms on earth. He has spent a lot of emotion, yet reconciliation seems distant at this point. An apology might well be the simple gesture that heals everything, and it might never be enough. Family feuds are tricky. Sunlight and apologies don’t always help. Distance often does. And being right is often at odds with being reconciled.

In families you have to choose: you’re stuck and you choose to stay stuck, or you’re out of there, estranged, and choosing not to look back. Neither of these is right or wrong, each depends on the circumstance you are in, what you prioritise, and which is better for you. Some families can be deeply toxic, abusive, and unwilling to invest in self-reflection. Others are simply rife with misunderstanding and lack the communication skills by which to interact healthily. One can be reconciled, for the other, a healthy distance must come first.

A great book (fiction) to read is A Nearly Normal Family by M.T. Edvardsson, in which as the plot unfolds, each member of the family becomes aware of what they don’t actually know about each other and themselves, and the compromises they make to remain a family.

Families bring out the neuroses in all of us. We may be concerned but tolerant about our parents’ behaviours until we become parents ourselves and realise a lot of what they did and said, we would never do to our children. We are most protective and battle prone when we are protecting what constitutes our family, our safe space. It activates every instinct in us.

“I believe this is deeply human. There's no understanding it if you've never experienced a direct and serious threat to yourself and your loved ones. You make irrational decisions and overstep boundaries as you never would otherwise. A person who can no longer flee must fight,” Edvardsson writes.