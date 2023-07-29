Healing Space | Why are you not like me?

A single dissenter can bring conformity down to zero (Asch, 1955). All it takes is one person. It gives the rest of the pack ‘permission’ to find their own way. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Are you vegetarian or do you eat meat? In most places in India, you could find it hard to find accommodation if you are the latter. And it’s generally understood people have their own dietary choices. You could eat only eggs, or fish, or chicken, or other meats, or none of them. However, these have become mired in moral significations. You are ‘good’ if you do one, and ‘bad’ if you do the other, wherever you are standing. What is the basis for this moralizing? Yourself. You count others as good or bad based on your own choices and actions. And what makes you so sure your own choices are good? Your family and society. You have acquired a belief based on where you come from and the validation it gives you to belong there, that you are right. Which is fine, we all seek such belonging, but it also gives you the conviction that others, those who are not like you, are wrong. But if you think about it, they (those you think are wrong because they don’t do as you do) are also framing their choices on the exact same lines. They also do what they do because they’ve been shown by their families and society that they’re right, and you’re wrong.

In this way we end up in opposition to each other for the simplest of reasons: food, drink, clothes and relationships, the basics of human life. Why do we need to conform and why do we need others to conform to us?

Psychologically, conforming is changing behaviour, thoughts, actions, even language to fit in with the group. Whether you’re a teacher or a techbro or an academic, you need to speak the lingo, the terminology that shows you fit in with your peers. In the modern social media era, for instance, this may be a dance trend on Instagram or meme-speak. This criterion for belonging is set by the peer group. It carries forward the collective identity and it helps you identify others like you. You know who is on your side, the herd that is safe, in a jungle so to speak. You gain resources, mentorship, protection, it permits socialization. These can confer higher status. It's primal wiring that keeps you safe.

But why do we need others to conform to us? Why can’t someone be vegetarian or eat meat or do whatever they want to do as long as they don’t harm us?

It has a lot to do with the factors that promote conformity. First is the group size. The larger the pack, the safer the herd. It’s a hark back to days when we needed the numbers. So we are constantly recruiting, and have an instant instinct of safety when around people who do what we do. This ranges from professional to sports or hobby groups. We cluster together.

The second is the presence of even a single dissenter can bring conformity down to zero (Asch, 1955). All it takes is one person. It gives the rest of the pack ‘permission’ to find their own way. This is why countries like China crack-down on dissent ruthlessly. Dissent is contagious. As is obedience.

The third is public or private responses. When you are reprimanded publicly, an example is made of you and others are shown that it is better to conform. This is why vicious and primitive ‘punishment’ techniques include public shaming, dishonouring or violating in manners such as parades and public squares or panchayats. Group identity is put above the rights and needs of the individual if the latter threatens the former.

When these aspects rise to the level of extreme threat perceived, conformity is imposed and takes the form of violence against. Obedience is expected and extricated. This often gives rise to the mob, held together by a belief in their own validity and right to reign supreme. It is precisely to avoid this that we have practices such as voting in secret; the secret ballot protects the right to the individual vote and avoids clustering of public opinions.

How do we break this instinct to impose conformity? Be the dissenter. Every individual that dissents gives permission to others to be and do as they feel.

Are you conforming out of fear? Questions to ask yourself:

- Are you afraid of being targeted for being different?

- Do you suppress what you really feel in a group?

- Do you change your behaviour when with others?

- What do you think will happen if you do as you choose?

- Do you feel threatened when others dissent? Why?