Healing Space | What gets in the way of your creative performance

Gayatri
Apr 08, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

The only person who needs to believe in your dreams is you.

Unlock the expressions of creativity that once brought you joy. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Consider that you are someone who has had a dream, and now you have the means to fulfil your dream, except you are now older, have other responsibilities and have gone off and done other things in life. You’re a teacher, a parent, a grandparent even, a mentor, a social doyen in your own little circle. But something in you still wants to dance, or act, or be an artist, a poet, a singer, a guitarist, a stand-up comic. How many of you would attend a local talent night, an open mic, or ramping it up, rent a local club space to take to the stage?

Creativity is an act of courage because it is about expressing the self in its rawest and truest desire and talent. And here’s the thing, you can’t really be creative until you are prepared to fail, look bad or accept criticism from the audience. It isn’t even about being perfect, we’re not talking about winning Grammys or Oscars and Filmfare awards. We have for some reason told ourselves that unless we’re going to put out an award-winning performance, we shouldn’t even do it. When in fact, as you grow older and you watch and listen and develop your own taste, you realie often what you think of as the most award-worthy works rarely are feted. Awards are about lobbying and visibility, connection and network as much as about theme and subject at a specific time and political climate. Some merit-worthy works, like Elephant Whisperers, win. Others, however, don’t. And some unworthy ones (by your own estimation) do. Hence, what a great work actually is, is deeply subjective even at the highest end of the spectrum, whether it’s Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa or Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes. A lot many poets, artists, writers resonate with us because they happen to be in the right place in the right time, and not because they hold an objective and blanket perfection of work.