Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Money is as much a product of our mental make-up as our habits, behaviours, and insecurities. Our attitudes towards money, savings, earnings, spending and investing are shaped in early childhood from rewards as simple as ‘treats’ or ‘rewards’ for good behaviour or celebrations. If you had grandparents who gave you envelopes of money for your birthday or New Year, you likely associate money with celebratory times. However, whether your parents then encouraged you to spend it or save it, or took it away from you to help you invest it with your participation, would determine how you keep track your money. These invest money with associated emotions, like confidence. Does your confidence come from how much you have to spend or does it depend on how much you have to save? Pride; from being debt-free, even if you don’t have too many swanky things to show for it, or from getting into debt to show what you own?

The amount of money we have access to can also impact our self-worth, causing us to go on spending sprees to make ourselves feel better, because we are activating a childhood self-soothing technique of giving ourselves a ‘reward’. On the other extreme, avoiding spending can cause us to become socially isolated, not making friends and not hanging out with colleagues in case we end up having to spend a lot. Neither, as you can imagine, makes for a balanced life.

Any decent financial planner will tell you the ‘misc.’ label on the plan is the most deadly black hole. If you imagine it’s not important it will suck out most of your budget in unplanned expenditure. If you make it too important, it will be bigger than your basics. You do need it, but in proportion and balance to basics expenses, non-negotiables, savings, investments and leisure. That proportion, however, is dictated more by your emotional state of mind than even your income. You can have fun on a Rs 40,000 income and lose yourself in a Rs 40 crore one. How? As your income expands you have a tendency to expand the categories that consume it. The bigger house, the better car, the nicer address, the posher school, the more elaborate vacation, the snootier clothes. They all count no doubt, but how much and how often will depend on the emotional self-regulation. It’s like a tub of ice cream. You can buy endless tubs of ice cream, the issue is not whether you can, you absolutely can, it’s perfectly legal and nobody will stop you. Whether you should buy them, and eat them all, is really the issue. And that can only be decided by you.

What that decision, and similar ones, are based on is your personal relationship with money. Where are your stumbling blocks and where do you self-sabotage? Do you offer to keep favourite clients at an old fee when it has been raised three times over for everyone else? What are you afraid of? To be thought of as ‘greedy’? To lose favour? Do you fear that if you do lose some clients in the fee hike, you will not find others? What in you needs to be liked by strangers? What part of you does not trust your own skill and expertise? What part of self-esteem does that address? Where is your fear of being seen as greedy originating in? Many of our attitudes towards money originate in the relationships our parents had with money. If they struggled, and we saw them work very hard for very little compensation, we may drive a hard bargain and be ruthless in our negotiations. As a consequence we may lose out on deals that would have helped us build good relationships and valuable work experience even if the pay was a little less. On the other hand, we may have never learned from them how to value ourselves correctly and thus also adopt the attitude of never asking for our worth. We may play a high risk game in the market, or be extremely conservative if we have witnessed others take a gamble that burned them. We may completely avoid equity if our parents told us to only invest in real estate and gold, though we may actually have a nose for the market.

There is no blanket rule when it comes to how we internalize the relationship with money, as we each view it through the lens of our unique environment, upbringing and life experience. Nor is it required to completely disregard everything we are shaped by. However, it is important to be aware that we operate with some blind spots that can impede our ability to grow financially and begin to address them.

Six books to help you recognize your attitude towards money:

1. The Psychology of Investing by John Nosfinger

2. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

3. Let’s Talk Money by Monika Halan

4. You Are a Badass at Making Money by Jen Sincero

5. Comfortable with Uncertainty by Pema Chodron

6. Broke Millennial by Erin Lowry