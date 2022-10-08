Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Are you right wing or a leftist? Are you vegetarian or non-vegetarian? Are you with us or against us? There is a great push and pull in society that requires us to constantly pick a side. It’s a kind of fear mongering that plays on our sense of belonging. If you do not pick a side, the question seems to imply that you will be left out, and then, who will come and rescue you? Hence, you find in workplace lunch rooms, people who are used to routinely having a small piece of meat or fish with their daily food, like Goans or Bengalis, or really anyone who has grown up with particular eating habits, pretending to be vegetarian because it is just safer than ending up in an argument with someone who chooses to be militant about it. We now hide our political beliefs, our cultural practices, our casual expressions of faith because everything we convey about ourselves seems to put us in a category, which may or may not be safe. This is why when one person is singled out by the mob for reasons of caste, class, religious or gender identity, a great many voyeurs do not intervene.

It is only humans who inflict moral judgement on each other. A tiger may kill a zebra foal and the herd of zebras will find themselves at the same watering hole with the predator by the end of the day. In evolutionary terms, we are predisposed to taking sides with someone who is most directly genetically related to us, who has the brute strength and inclination to protect us, and which may be proven right from a moral judgement standpoint. Picking a side or joining a group allows us to fulfil our social comparison needs (Dr Leon Festinger, 1950), i.e., compare ourselves to others like us, gain more information about ourselves and a sense of belonging that we feel will help us achieve our goals. This is also how we pick teams in sports or partners in marriage; we choose what we feel supported in and by. The tendency to feel safe with people like ourselves is called mere-exposure effect (Dr Robert Zajonc, 1968). Perceived support (Dr B. Gottlieb, 1985) is the psychological sense that people will be with us in our time of need. This contributes to a sense of well-being, goes some way to preventing suicidality, and is why students in foreign countries bond in groups and associations. We also perform better in groups and group cohesion lends us a sense of performing well. Such social support systems undoubtedly contribute to our mental health, self-perception, sense of belonging.

However, these same factors can also cause us to feel isolated, attacked and cultivate paranoid perception if they are subject to manipulation and turned against us to mire us in group think. Three areas today openly manipulate our perceptions of the group: social media, political partisanship, and the mainstream media. We are constantly manipulated through ‘fake news’ (AUP, Edited by Dr Richard Rogers and Sabine Niederer, 2020) because it is at times used as a barb against inconvenient news, as much as it may be a disinformation campaign by vested interests, such as with Russia’s war against Ukraine. Either way, we realize we are being manipulated. As a result, we constantly live in a trust deficit.

Given so, are we capable of picking the right side? If we are not aware of reality completely, or we are aware that the appearance of reality is being manipulated so we become victims of cognitive biases, how do we choose a side? We can’t. At such a time of intense polarization, picking a side is subjecting oneself to manipulation by forces that use data mining, algorithms and AI to manipulate information beyond our perception.

While we may not know the extent or content of manipulation, what we do know is they cannily prey upon our sense of fear of abandonment, lack of comparability and belonging. We can recognize this ploy and keep ourselves connected through other means. We have fewer and fewer frank and open discussions about politics amongst friends, so we turn to other points of commonality. We might prefer to discuss the latest Hollywood film or Korean drama than the latest incidence of mob violence. We connect on non-politicized viewpoints. While earlier, it was easier to do this with films, food, or dating, now campaigns such as veg vs non-veg, love jihads, and politically tilted films prevent us from using those platforms to bond the group. This keeps us socially on tenterhooks. This is a huge reason why more and more of us now take to foreign films, focus on foreign entertainment and politics, travel, language, and food; it gives us something to connect with that is not polarizing.

The more we cede ground to the polarization, the less we will be able to connect with each other. The more we turn away from each other, the more we will turn a blind eye to each other’s dilemmas and isolations. This fractures the consensus, and puts up a wall between us. Hence, when a man is publicly flogged on a street in a town, none of us protests beyond a post or comment, because we continue in our trust deficit, of the media, politics, social media, society and each other. We cannot pick a side anymore because we don’t trust any side. And that’s how those doing the polarizing win.

Is your opinion being manipulated?

* Are you increasingly focusing on things that don’t matter immediately or in the vicinity?

* Do you avoid discussing politics and news with family and friends?

* Do you find yourself identifying less with the group feel of your locality, city, workplace?

* Do you find yourself attached to and moved by events in distant or far off places?

* Are you ceding all your passionate topics of discussion to polarisation and limiting what you can discuss?