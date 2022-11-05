Healing Space | People who believe their own lies

Pathological liars can sometimes harbour delusions, and they can come to believe their own elaborate lies. That is, they don’t realise they are lying. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Why do some people blatantly construct elaborate lies and live them out, adding detail and supporting it with evidential fabrications? Well, first we have to understand when we first start to lie. Nobody is born a liar. Infants don’t cry for food when they are not hungry. Typically lying begins after the age of two. This is because we have to understand our environment in order to lie about it. In fact, the hiding an object in our fists game that we play with kids might be the first lie they need to see through. They learn to lie about small things, like hiding the peas under the plate or feeding them to the dog. As we grow older, we tell more complex lies. Some are out of social nicety and mores (“yes this dish is excellent, you cook so well”) others are to save ourselves, to be polite, not to offend, or to extricate ourselves from a difficult corner (I have another event to attend, sorry can’t make it). These are prosocial lies.

But what about the guy who fakes that he passed his CA final when applying for a job? What about the guy who gets a fake certificate for an American university when he actually studied down the road? What about the guy who doesn’t tell his family he was fired? What about people who have extra-marital affairs and have woven elaborate details of where they were and what they were doing over years? Or the boy who cried wolf?

These put us a bit more in the danger zone, because there are consequences beyond mere embarrassment when we get caught. The EMI bounces, we get caught, maybe even divorced, fired and cast out of home and work life. The fear of these consequences, which can be extreme, sometimes causes people to tell more lies to cover up the existing lies and postpone having to confront what they have done. They either don’t want to acknowledge that they’re in the wrong, or they hope to escape the consequences. These are antisocial lies.

Sometimes you watch a film that’s so badly made and you wonder how the filmmaker didn’t realise that it would be a flop. Sometimes we think we wrote a paper well and we are surprised when we fail the exam. We can think our relationship is going well when suddenly our partner wants to break up. This one is the most dangerous category of lie, the one in which we deceive ourselves rather than others.

Pathological liars can sometimes harbour delusions and they can come to believe their own elaborate lies; i.e., they don’t realise they are lying. Pathological lying, when the lying is compulsive, consistent over a period of time, can be symptomatic of a mental disorder. Do note that we all tell lies sometimes, a diagnosis is never made by a clinical psychologist or a psychiatrist without an observation period of at least six months.

Signs of pathological lying include constantly changing the story, their lies range across a variety of subjects, i.e., they typically lie about everything and anything, even when not necessary, they don’t feel afraid of being caught and rarely feel remorseful, and they continue to lie even when confronted with the truth. They might give you extended details that come from colouring in the lie, their stories are generally dramatic, some may enjoy the drama that comes from being caught out and weave that in to further the narrative, they enjoy inducting major events like contracting a terminal disease, being friends with celebrities or surviving a plane crash or natural disaster, they dodge questions, they wander into incoherent narratives, and they may even use the stories of others, their friends or colleagues, and pass them off as their own. When someone tells themselves the lie consistently enough, they can come to believe it and be convincing to others.

Many incidences of pathological lying are linked to childhood trauma, people who have faced abusive situations often cultivate a mindset of escaping into an alternate reality. Lying has been linked to poor self-esteem, self-image, and often leaves the individual with considerable anxiety, restlessness, resentment and rage. They can feel like they don’t owe the world the truth and the validation that comes from tricking or deceiving someone can stem from the belief that the world has not been just and fair to them.