Healing Space | Loneliness of working away from home

Gayatri
Feb 18, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

A lot of people work in cities away from their families, whether partners or parents. How to cope:

It’s important to first set your own routine and build a sense of community that feels supportive for you. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Work is clustered by city and sector, and often, people leave home for a good job. It’s exciting when it’s your first job, and you are upgrading your lifestyle, from a small town to a big city with better pay and perks. However, it can quickly get lonely and fatiguing, especially when you realise the ‘good job’ is exploiting you in terms of amount of work and hours, and the pay barely covers living costs. This is harder if you have had to leave people behind. Perhaps a partner who already has a job they can’t leave because you have financial commitments or educational requirements for the children; or you may be concerned about parents, who are ageing and settled but who need medical care frequently. The pandemic and related lockdowns also have left many quite afraid of this, because you have realised it’s not going to be easy to reach home in an emergency, so you may have to rely on those around, relatives, neighbours, kind strangers, nearby hospitals and other forms of hired caretakers. This can leave you feeling quite vulnerable.

There are two levels of care involved here, first for the person/s left behind and the second for yourself.

It’s easy to fall into self-punishment mode and believe that you have to put in the maximum hours since it already feels like a sacrifice. So, you eat poorly, or what is available, skimp on privacy and space, leisure, and down time. You may take on moonlighting work and put in the time at home, late into the night. You are living out of guilt. This can get frustrating quickly because you have begun to allow the pressure of being dutiful, responsible to build.