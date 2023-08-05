Healing Space | How to push past the fear

In the rousing anger of a riot or a protest, people are not always being rational, following evidence or examining their beliefs, and they allow their emotions to get the better of them - hence the loudest leads. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Western Tibetan monk and abbot of the Gampo Abbey, Pema Chodron, tells a useful story in her book When Things Fall Apart: “Once there was a young warrior. Her teacher told her that she had to do battle with fear. She didn’t want to do that. It seemed too aggressive; it was scary; it seemed unfriendly. But the teacher said she had to do it and gave her the instructions for the battle. The day arrived. The student warrior stood on one side, and fear stood on the other. The warrior was feeling very small, and fear was looking big and wrathful. They both had their weapons. The young warrior roused herself and went toward fear, prostrated three times, and asked, 'May I have permission to go into battle with you?' Fear said, 'Thank you for showing me so much respect that you ask permission.' Then the young warrior said, 'How can I defeat you?' Fear replied, 'My weapons are that I talk fast, and I get very close to your face. Then you get completely unnerved, and you do whatever I say. If you don’t do what I tell you, I have no power. You can listen to me, and you can have respect for me. You can even be convinced by me. But if you don’t do what I say, I have no power.' In that way, the student warrior learned how to defeat fear.”

We often occupy a space in the world in which things are beyond our control and head towards an extreme of toxicity, communalism and a debasement of humanity. It’s hard to leave home for work some mornings knowing that there are riots; you may be targeted for the clothes you wear, your religious beliefs or your dietary choices, skin colour, ethnicity or just be caught in a random act of violence playing out around you. Your focus on peace and harmony, doing the right thing, seems trivial in the face of larger unrest and you are left feeling helpless, afraid and wary of taking routes and meeting people that have seemed familiar and safe to you up to now. You feel waves of anxiety and panic. You can imagine worst-case scenarios and feel like you need to prepare for them.

Mobs have a way of shouting what they believe so loudly that bystanders feel obliged to join, if not tangibly, then by means of support and encouragement from behind closed doors. Just because someone is loud doesn’t make them correct. In the rousing anger of a riot or a protest, however, people are not always being rational, following evidence or examining their beliefs, and they allow their emotions to get the better of them, hence the loudest leads. People may join in or lend support for fear of being left out, isolated, or seen as a traitor to their community of friends and peers. The individual is likely to take actions or support stances in a group that they don’t necessarily agree with to these ends. Hence, we fear volatile and hostile circumstances around us more, because we don’t know for sure whom we can trust.

Fear becomes dominant when we encounter social turmoil. If we are in the minority, we may feel it more than others around us who seem oblivious to our pain. This feels like gaslighting, causing us to doubt our reality. Are we exaggerating what we are feeling just because others don’t see or feel it? Are we over emotional or over sensitive? These are dismissive terms for very valid fears that rise out of our engagement with a toxic environment. As Jiddu Krishnamurthi said: it is no sign of a healthy mind to feel at ease with a profoundly sick society. We may feel like seeking sanctuary, fleeing, imagining the worst, and preparing for the unknown. In such circumstances, how do you go about your daily work routine, dropping your kids to school, meeting deadlines and putting food on the table?

Measures include drawing your circle closer. Do what makes you feel safe. Reduce the white noise, speculation and clutter of rumour and fear mongering that you allow in. Prioritize your safety and your harmony. Follow fixed routes, inform family, and have emergency numbers stored and written down. Consider safe spaces and people, and have a list in your mind should you feel the need for it. Focus on small tasks, what you have at hand now, the immediacy of the moment and what it needs from you. Do not try to problem-solve on behalf of society, you need your bandwidth to look after yourself. Accept what you have no control over, and put some distance between you and it where possible. And above all, relentlessly pull yourself out of the grip of the fear – just because it is loud, doesn’t make it valid – and put yourself back into the task of living.

5 points to focus on in times of fear

Prioritize your safety and the safety of your family. Cut out whatever (and whoever) you don’t trust. Add layers of security that soothe you.

Stick to the familiar, the routine, the comforting. Don’t opt for the big gestures to lift moods. Aim to keep normalcy.

Do not attempt to solve society’s problems. Focus on keeping yourself afloat.

Don’t allow the white noise, the fear-mongering and the speculation and outrage in.

Relentlessly live your best life. You have a right to it.