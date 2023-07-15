Healing Space | How to negotiate better pay, promotion, price or deal

Overcoming the fear of losing the deal is the clincher in any negotiation. How do you counter this? Know your worth, know the milieu, competition and market, and always be willing to walk away. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

When you get an offer that is a bit lower than you expected, whether it is a raise at work or an offer on a home, or let’s say you’re selling your car, or buying a second-hand bike, certain factors get in the way of your asking for the rate you think you deserve. And most of these are psychological factors, not material ones.

Read more columns like this here

Of course, there are already outlined golden rules of negotiation, such as the 5 principles: reciprocity, publicity, trusted friend, universality, and legacy. Would you be okay with doing the reverse? Your negotiation being known, would you do this with/to a friend? Would you be ok with others doing it or if you were remembered by this methodology? But these are largely ethical considerations that reflect an institutional or societal point of view.

Negotiations are largely dependent on trust, respect, mutual consideration and empathy and willingness to play ball. Competitiveness and defending your interests are fine strategies if these basic principles hold the ground.

So what decides how much you’re able to push through or when you give in and accept what’s on offer?

Quite simply: fear and self-esteem.

Most people will push a little, but tentatively or apologetically put forward their ideal number. They’ll ask once and then let it go. The tentativeness conveys that they don’t believe they will get it, and are more than willing to walk it back, and the apologetic tone conveys that they don’t believe they deserve it.

People fear negotiations because they imagine the potential employer will dislike them for asking for more, or worse, rescind the offer. Neither is likely to happen. The fear is imagined. The best way to process this fear is actually to use the 5 principles of ethical negotiations. Think of yourself as the employer or the person giving the offer. Would you expect the same from the other party? Would you want your friend to negotiate? Would you want it to be known you accepted the first offer you took or the lower offer? And is this what you would want to be remembered as? In the long term, are you going to be resentful or regretful of this legacy? When you take the long view, you realize that negotiation is part of the process and is expected. If anything, an employer would have respect for someone who knows his or her own worth and is capable of articulating it in monetary terms. Further, it’s a skill you are bringing to the table for the company and, depending on your role, it shows your potential to deal with numbers, clients, rates and value. So you may want to put the polish on the skill set right up front.

Most people don’t often like to toot their own horn and say why they think they’re worth a certain higher amount. There are two reasons for this: you don’t actually think you’re worth more or you haven’t actually sat down to think about your contributions and why you are worth more. If you don’t actually think you are worth more, it is going to show in how you present yourself. Not just in compensation but also in body posture, confidence, eye contact and your ability to summarize your achievements or define the role. So, you have a larger problem to work at than simply the raise. You are underselling yourself overall. If you haven’t actually sat down to think about what you are worth, you are not giving the employer a fair chance to evaluate you fairly. So, you do need to pitch your achievements, skills and potential. For that, you’ve got to be able to see yourself realistically. Which means sitting down with peer and supervisor feedback, sifting the good from the bad, the praise from the criticism and undergoing a self-evaluation that you are conscious of and have rehearsed. You also have to know the skill sets you want greater recognition or use for and how they fit into the new role.

What you’re doing when you are asking for a raise or negotiating for a particular designation, rate or compensation is asking that the person taking up the deal sees the full worth of what you have to offer. For that, you have to evaluate it correctly yourself.

Overcoming the fear of losing the deal is the clincher in any negotiation. How do you counter this? Know your worth, know the milieu, competition and market, and always be willing to walk away.

5 personal rules to negotiate by

- Appreciate the initial offer.

- State why you were expecting more, what skills and experience you feel deserve it.

- Never make it an either/or closed situation. Show them other ways they can counter. For instance, they can’t give you a monetary rise for tax purposes, but they can give you a signing bonus or relocation fee, or specific perks and exemptions.

- Do your research and show that you know the market rate and if you’re above or below and why.

- Hold to a number that has symbolic meaning. For instance, the great Bata price point of Rs 299. Don’t get stuck on Rs 300. Odd and symbolic numbers have greater psychological sway over the negotiation, such as an age, or anniversary or lucky number. People tend to be more indulgent towards them and question your ‘irrationality’ over sticking to the number less.