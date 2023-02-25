 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Healing Space | How to keep your cool when people around you are losing theirs

Gayatri
Feb 25, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

If you’re able to ignore emotion and tone, you’ll be able to address the issue and keep feelings, which are what escalate, from getting out of hand.

The phrase “I hear you” is the simplest validation you can give another person without necessarily agreeing with them. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Have you ever been in the kind of argument that starts with an innocent question (“what’s for dinner?”) but ends with saying regrettable things (“I rue the day I met you!”)? And you ended up thinking to yourself: “How did we even get here?” No, it’s not fate, luck, not even a bad day or that you have ‘outgrown’ each other; it’s a poor communication style that can be fixed with some effort.

It's not just at home. People around us seem to be angry, filled with resentment and easily irritable these days. You can argue over a seat on the train and end up in a spat. Road rage can have dangerous consequences. The taxi guy who doesn’t have change can fly into an unreasonable rage. A work colleague can take feedback very badly. A casual chat over lunch could end up in political factions. We engage in conversations that break the surface tension to reveal some simmering underneath.

How and why do things escalate so quickly? Will we never be able to crack simple jokes and have some meaningful discussions without risking losing friends ever again?