Healing Space | How to keep your cool when people around you are losing theirs

The phrase “I hear you” is the simplest validation you can give another person without necessarily agreeing with them. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Have you ever been in the kind of argument that starts with an innocent question (“what’s for dinner?”) but ends with saying regrettable things (“I rue the day I met you!”)? And you ended up thinking to yourself: “How did we even get here?” No, it’s not fate, luck, not even a bad day or that you have ‘outgrown’ each other; it’s a poor communication style that can be fixed with some effort.

It's not just at home. People around us seem to be angry, filled with resentment and easily irritable these days. You can argue over a seat on the train and end up in a spat. Road rage can have dangerous consequences. The taxi guy who doesn’t have change can fly into an unreasonable rage. A work colleague can take feedback very badly. A casual chat over lunch could end up in political factions. We engage in conversations that break the surface tension to reveal some simmering underneath.

How and why do things escalate so quickly? Will we never be able to crack simple jokes and have some meaningful discussions without risking losing friends ever again?

Well, the first thing to understand is that people are done hiding their trauma. The last few years have been too raw and too triggering for most. This ‘life is short’ experience is also what has triggered things like The Great Resignation. If people won’t value their paying jobs above their need for peace of mind, they won’t value friendships or social relationships for it either. Politeness is dead. People will not smile and look away anymore. If they will not engage in calling you out, they will concertedly move away and ghost you.

The second thing to understand is that this is a good thing, even if it is difficult at times. It can be revelatory to understand that the female colleague who smiled and looked away when you cracked period or maternity jokes is likely to be angry enough to file an official complaint about sexual harassment. But it is good feedback to help you tweak your own behaviour. These things hurt people’s feelings mainly because they probably go through a lot of pain in those areas and if you want to maintain your relationships with them, you’re going to have to adapt. Yes, that may be revelatory too: you will also have to change your behaviour if you want to keep engaged with others. We all have to make changes. This is how I am, take it or leave it will end with “ok thanks, I’ll leave it then” and you will find yourself alone, isolated, or gossiped meanly about.

Now that it’s clear we all have to adapt to people’s sensitivities, no matter the subject, politics, periods or the patriarchy, all we need to know is how to do this.

The first requirement is deceptively simple: listen. Yes, just observe what the other person is saying. You don’t have to like it. You don’t have to agree with it. What you can do is hear it. The phrase “I hear you” is the simplest validation you can give another person without necessarily agreeing with them. “I have taken your concerns on board”, “I see where you are coming from” are others. Listening allows acknowledging. It’s a simple but powerful step many of us forgo and it hugely helps in de-escalation. When someone feels heard, they drop from the argumentative or ‘fighting pose’ to a less defensive stance. They are also more willing to take on board your point of view.

Then, address the point or fact. If there is one. Listening will enable you to figure this out quickly. If there is no point, just a vent or a rant, you can decide to ignore, respond with silence, or exit the conversation. If there is a point: what is it? And is it valid? Sometimes, people say the right thing but do so very poorly. So if your partner is saying you could have helped with dinner when they are busy or tired, well, could you have, realistically? Let’s say they’re saying this with high emotion, and to you it feels like an attack. You can respond with “why are you attacking me like a crazy person?” or “not this drama again” or you can ignore the emotion and say “I can see your point, you must be tired. I would have willingly if you’d just communicated you’d needed some help”. Which do you think is escalating the situation and which is de-escalating the situation? And why? One is addressing the issue, the lack of information that caused the communication problem, and is ignoring the emotion, thus not making it personal. “Oh” they might say, “okay next time I’ll let you know”. But they might also say “I’m tired of always having to communicate it. I expect you to also check in and pick up the slack”. If you’re really using your listening skills, you’ll look beyond the complaint and get to the content of the argument. What are they really saying? They’re saying they need you to be a more equal partner. Are they right in asking that? Why? You could respond by asking “in what ways would you like me to convey that I am here for you?” and they might actually tell you. If you’re able to ignore emotion and tone, you’ll be able to address the issue and keep feelings, which are what escalate, from getting out of hand. If the partner in the conversation or argument tends to meander to irrelevant or unrelated issues, you might want to ask them how it is related and bring them back to the point at hand. “Can we address the issue we have here instead of broadening the scope of this?” is a good way to do that.

Sometimes, however, you do need to go to the emotion. Sometimes people say things to stir up emotions “you don’t love me” is more about wanting reassurance, consideration than addressing the fact that you leave your towel on the bathroom floor. And if you’re actively listening, acknowledging and asking, instead of brutally pushing your own point through, you would know which to address: the emotion or the fact at hand.