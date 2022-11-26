 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Healing Space | How much violence should you put up with in a relationship?

Gayatri
Nov 26, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Spoiler alert: none. Absolutely none. A violent partner needs to get therapeutic and medical help for their rage.

The person inflicting the violence in an abusive relationship too needs to seek therapeutic and medical help to control their rage, anger, and lack of impulse control. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

How much violence is okay between partners? Should you leave the first time they hit you? Isn’t that an overreaction? After all, you love them, right? Isn’t this a lifelong commitment? You can take a few blows here and there. After all, isn’t that what love is? There are a hundred ways to justify violence, but not a single one of those justifications makes it acceptable. The answer is inversely proportional to how much self-worth you have cultivated. If you value yourself immensely, the answer is zero, not even once. If you do not value yourself, your life, your body, or have been taught that your life and limb are subservient to or the property of your partner, you are more inclined to accept violations of it.

Violence or physical abuse from a partner is not a part of a healthy relationship. Someone who values their partner will not find any excuse whatsoever to slap, throw things, hit, pummel, kick, curse. To understand how different it is from a healthy relationship, ask what healthy partnerships look like.

In a healthy partnership, first of all, accusations don’t get as heated as to make personal remarks about the other. Personal comments relating to character, body size or image, capability or efficiency as a parent or provider, mental bandwidth, illnesses are below the belt and exploitative.

In healthy relationships, arguments remain at the level of the issue. If the issue is financial, you may argue about how you need better options to make or save more money, but it would not descend to blows or expletives. You might say: “We need to start curbing our expenses and let’s both sit down and see where we are spending too much and can cut back” instead of “you are a sinkhole who is consuming all the household resources with your spending” or “you inefficient (expletive), you can’t even provide”.

Healthy partners focus on the issue, finding a solution, and they remain a team (“we”, “our concern”) through the most difficult phases. If things do get heated, the acceptable response is to cut short the argument. “Things are getting heated, I can’t talk to you right now because I don’t trust what I will say or you will say in anger, so I’m out. Let’s take this up when we’re both calmer,” is an acceptable way to exit an argument. If you are really upset, you might leave the room, go for a walk or a drive, to the gym to work off the rage you feel, or simply lie down or talk it over with a friend you trust.