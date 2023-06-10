One way to use an app for mental health benefits is to replay on it recordings of meditations, affirmations, mantras, periodic reminders that your therapist concurs would benefit you. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The new Apple iOS update will allow you to track your emotions and moods via the Apple watch’s new Mindfulness app. It plans to do this by allowing you to interact with various shapes, record your fluctuating emotions, and access expert advice and other resources. Technology has already infiltrated the mental health space by offering guided meditations, breathing exercises, and even automated therapy that offers to be available 24/7, but also, access to credentialed therapists through an app, i.e. telehealth. While all of these have broken down barriers for access to mental health to some extent, especially for those in remote areas where there aren’t too many trained professionals, how much does using an app actually benefit someone who is struggling with their state of mind?

In 2015, the World Health Organization conducted a survey of 15,000 mental health apps (Deloitte estimates that number to be closer to 20,000 today) and had estimated spending on such apps to have reached US$500 million in 2022, noting that many offer a range of services free and at low cost or collaborating with more popular connection apps like Bumble and Snapchat. But that’s the marketing schpiel. Will it help you or will the app you download be another of those that sits in your downloads folder after a while, along with your mental health?

Research shows that apps have helped to some extent, especially those like Headspace and Calm, which offer you tools to regulate your breath and access a different meditation a day. It’s particularly useful for those who don’t already have a habit of meditating, or any form of conscious relaxation on a regular basis, and who have difficulty concentrating. It also allows them to track their depressive symptoms and note when they're going through a particularly tough time. Combined with health apps that measure blood pressure and heart rate, these can indicate stress and heart-related concerns quite clearly. However, these seem more like aids to an actual diagnosis obtained from a clinician, and the danger is that individuals can tend to self-diagnose. Since psychological symptoms give the appearance of being “easy” to discern, such as a low mood, or a panic attack, or a dissociation, it’s possible that individuals would use such tracking to iatrogenically label themselves.

Already, loosely thrown around tags, like “I am OCD” “She is so manic” “He is bi-polar” or “such a narcissist/ sociopath” become quickly stigmatizing and punishing when used by people with little knowledge. Because mental health symptoms feel familiar, states of the mind, people without training assume it's the same thing. However, these symptoms are diagnosed in specific contexts, from genetic to behavioural, with consideration to numerous influencing factors and in a particular time frame, in order to apply. Apps that give you a laundry list of diagnoses can do more harm than good, especially when used against someone who is already coping with poor mental health.

Apps are useful when they are aggregators, they connect you to licensed therapists who would otherwise not be available to you. However, they do need to certify or elucidate on the qualifications of the therapist on their register. They need to know or inform you about prevalent laws in the state or territory they’re operating in. They need to let you know whether they will record any sessions if conducted through their app, and whether these sessions will be stored or circulated or shared (which is a violation of the Mental Health Act), ditto with data collection. It is safest when an app is connector but the therapist is met offline through a regular medium you trust, even if that’s a video or phone call.

Many blanket meditations, or inhalation and breath work, can in fact increase anxiety for patients who have an underlying trauma that they have repressed, neglected and not dealt with. When you’re burnt out from too much of a workload and an app tells you to just breathe deeply, that can be irritating and dismissive of real concerns you have. Your app with visual patterns and gadgety settings can become a distraction from focusing on the real feelings. Technology is most useful when it aids a therapist. In digitization, sending reminders, maintaining a record, tracking habits, connecting people in remote places, or making accessible resources that would otherwise not be. At this point, it cannot replace a therapist and should be seen as a very effective aide.

5 ways to use technology effectively for mental health

1. Set reminders to set a practice, whether that’s yoga or meditation or journaling or a walk. Block off the time you need and allocate it towards your mental health.

2. Access a therapist or clinician you would otherwise not have access to. Telehealth consultations can work long distance, help you avoid a commute, and choose a practitioner of your choice.

3. Recordings of meditations, affirmations, mantras, periodic reminders that your therapist concurs would benefit you, can be replayed periodically on the app.

4. You can use apps to name and track your emotions, use a breathing rhythm that is aided when you are having trouble concentrating, and access a brief meditation.

5. Don’t allow the app to distract you from and replace the feelings that you have to cope with.