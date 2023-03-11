 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | Have the sex talk. It’s about time.

Gayatri
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

We’re a society that barely transfers sex education from parent to child at an appropriate age. Between partners? You’re joking.

Holding hands when you argue is a great way to not lose sight of the connection. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Look at the last dating profile or matrimonial site you registered on. It asked you your designation, location, age, complexion, religion, caste, race. The progressive ones will even ask you whether you’re vegetarian or non-vegetarian, drinker or teetotaler, and whether you’re a smoker or a non-smoker. What is the one thing that is not on the list of questions you ever discuss before considering a long-term commitment with your partner? Go on. Consider it. It’ll come to you. Eventually.

Sex. You’re not talking about sex.

Forget about with society, and the parent-child talk. Forget for a moment about whether sex education is taught in classrooms. Forget about the ethical concerns around pornography and promiscuity and the westernized dating culture. It’s a simple question: are you talking about sex with the partner you are having or planning to have a lifetime of monogamous sex with?