Healing Space | Forget New Year resolutions. Set intentions this year

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

The path to hell, they say, is paved with good intentions. Presumably, what they mean is that unless you act well, your intentions don’t mean much. This is understandable. Action is important. Yet, action is only the outward expression of an intention. Ingrained in Buddhist and Hindu philosophy is the ideal of the intentional life. Which means you don’t discard your intentions as meaningless, but you pay even more attention to them. To have an intention on a whim is incidental, but to set an intention such that it becomes a driving force for your actions, makes all the difference.

This is less about a whimsical ‘manifestation’ but rather comes from a philosophy of interconnection and understanding what is in your control. Let’s say you spot a mango on a tree and want to get it down and eat it. You string your bow and mean to shoot it at the mango (or put a pebble in a slingshot and release, if you prefer), but a small bird gets in the way of the projectile. It is hit and falls to the ground, wounded. Your intention was not to wound the bird, but it happened anyway. This is because your causes and conditions do not operate in isolation in the world. They intersect with and are interconnected with those of others. The bird was performing the action of going from east to west when it intersected with your action of flinging a stone or arrow from south to north. A surgeon, a soldier, a dacoit, and a butcher each wields a knife. The action is exactly the same, and can result in the same: death, but each death cannot have the same consequence. The soldier becomes a hero by his act; even if the surgeon fails to save the man’s life, he has made a noble attempt; the butcher has fed someone and performed his duty; the dacoit will merit punishment for killing while stealing. When you understand that actions in themselves are meaningless and circumstantial, and dependent on forces beyond your control, you understand the weight intentions carry.

Despite your best efforts, intentions can fail to carry an action to the desired end. Despite the failure of action, intention can assuage pain and reassure. Most people set goals for new years that are related to finances, asset rebalancing, portfolio management, property and real estate, long-term investments, weight and health. Each is an action that cannot be completely controlled in itself. You may intend to invest in real estate and find that a bubble bursts. You may find the agro and pharma sectors impacted by further global lockdowns and dipping. You may intend to put in an hour at the gym every morning but find your boss calls you into work early, or your child has an earlier school start due to an extra class, or a road is dug up, forcing you to take a longer detour.

So, what you are left with are intentions, the actions you take are mutable and may or may not reach their intended conclusion. What is left is to solidify your intentions, make them strong and capable of withstanding the onslaught of an intrusive and sometimes inconvenient world.

Instead of setting resolutions this year, set intentions. What this means is reaching a specific goal is less important than fulfilling the intention. For instance, ‘to eat healthier and more balanced meals and lead a less sedentary lifestyle’ is a better intention than a resolution ‘to hit the gym for an hour every morning and lose 10 kgs’.

Intentions speak to global outcomes for yourself and have multiple routes to fulfil them. They are also flexible and dynamic, and understand that things, circumstances, other people, life, can get in the way. When they do, you tend not to discard an intention, but rather find another route to fulfil it. So let’s say your gym plan is discarded by February, which kills the resolution completely, but you manage to stick to an intermittent fasting or only-home-food ideal, a standing desk, taking the stairs, and putting in a lunchtime walk when you can. You still haven’t discarded the intention. If you want a balanced portfolio rather than to invest in a specific sector, it’s more likely you will stay invested for the long term past the immediate down-market trend.

Intentions use resolutions as fodder to maintain their trajectory. They recognize progress is a process. It’s more about staying the course and moving in an intended direction than about ticking off specific points on a list. An intentional way of life allows you to go to what is in your control at all times and constantly recalibrate it so you can take the best version of an action that is available to you, given the existing circumstances of the time.

How to be intentional

1. Constantly go back to your intentions, and re-set, re-frame and contextualise them.

2. Do not be afraid to adapt to an evolving circumstance.

3. Allow the intention to drive the action. If this is my intention, then I would need to….

4. You do not need to explain your intentions or justify them.Actions are disposable and replaceable, use them to feed and support your intentions.