There are some universal red flags of control that it’s important for every couple to understand. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

No one is privy to what actually goes on in a relationship except the two people involved. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might actually have a fantastic relationship, and the outrage on social media might be lopsided, based on what selective information the leaks or stray comments might convey from time to time. Relationships are complex, and the things that make some people comfortable, secure even, such as a male partner always paying the bills, may make another extremely uncomfortable, and feel as though their independence or contributions were being curtailed. Some people might enjoy dominance and submission and use it as role-play within their relationship. Others might be extremely affected by displays of coerciveness. A lot of battered wives however simply put up with controlling behaviours and put on a smile and seem perfectly happy outwardly. That is why it is never possible to completely evaluate a relationship on simply what is seen or put on display. And it is unfair to judge simply on appearances.

Read more articles like this here

Having said that, there are some universal red flags of control that it’s important for every couple to understand.

Control isn’t always what it looks like in a movie. Grabbing the arm and explicit threatening may exist but it isn’t the entire scope of control between two people. People in any age group or at any stage of their relationship may exhibit a tendency to be controlling.

Controlling partners tend to isolate their partner, and want to make them co-dependent. They need to be the only source to meet all the partner's needs: physical, emotional and cognitive. For instance, they might be upset if a neighbour helped you carry your bags up the stairs. Or you called a common friend for advice or information instead of just asking them. They don’t encourage you to have your emotional needs met elsewhere; for instance, why would you go on vacation, or go out to dinner, or for drinks or a movie with your other friends? They see these as betrayals, a statement about their personal adequacy, and may guilt trip you for it. It’s important to understand that these behaviours don’t actually come from a sense of power, which they are trying to project, but from a sense of inadequacy that they are trying to cover up.

They make threats that could be covert or overt. You know that there will be consequences if you do not comply. This could be actual physical harm, such as hitting, slapping, sexual violence. It could take emotional forms ranging from outright abusive language and expletives, or withholding affection, conversation, sulking, and punishments such as not taking calls or responding, or helping out.

Guilt, creating a debt (you have to pay them pack for this), keeping score, conditional rewards, spying or keeping track on, and convincing you that all this is done for your own good, because you do not know what is good for you, are all ways of infantalizing and manipulating the behaviours of a partner.

Some of the drawbacks of a relationship in which control is the dominant transactional currency is that it can start to feel a lot like a parent-child relationship or a teacher-student relationship. In this case it often mimics certain learned patterns that made one feel secure. Co-dependence, where one partner becomes entirely reliant on the other for control and the other one for security and sense of comfort, furthers each others’ complexities. In such cases, even the physical relationship is not comfortable and without stress.

A healthy relationship can exist without the need for control. It will involve a lot of listening to each other, treating each other’s differences and needs with respect, and mutual disagreement with sacrosanct boundaries. Seeing each other as individuals with their own needs, desires, joys, hopes, ambitions and helping each other fulfil them is a healthy way to grow together.

Red flags of a controlling relationship

1. Isolation. If you are not allowed to connect with family and friends or convey what’s on your mind freely to them.

2. Guilt-tripping: You have to pay in consequences for doing as you please. You learn to shame yourself for anything you enjoy.

3. Consequences: You are constantly facing physical or emotional abuse.

4. Physical breakdown of relationship: It could be that you don’t relate to each other in a healthy way anymore and that shows physically.

5. Directive commands: A relationship has requests on each other’s time, energy and resources, maybe mutually set expectations. Commands you are expected to comply with regardless of how you feel about them are a no-no.