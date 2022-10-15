Grief is one of the biggest emotions left unaddressed in the corporate world. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

There are many occasions for grief at work, but few ways to express it. It is often a death; a team member passes away, not necessarily on the job. They were at work on a Friday and on Monday, you receive an official email, though you may have received the news from a colleague over the weekend. The official email is prim, it offers condolences, thoughts and prayers with the family, and reassigns the role and responsibilities of the deceased person all in one missive. And that’s that, the person’s desk, papers, entire presence receives absolutely no more eulogizing from a company for which they probably worked for the better part of their lives.

You spent at least 8 hours a day and then probably exchanged emails and texts with the colleague for the past several years, more time than you have spent with your family members, and yet you are expected to just get over it and move on ‘professionally’. There is no tangible reason to cry or mourn, because it’s not like you were best friends or anything, and yet, you are left holding all these feelings, of shock, fear, regret, sorrow, grief, and have nowhere to put them.

Despite all the lessons of the pandemic, the multiple deaths and the pseudo corporate focus on mental health, beyond tokenism, there has been very little real understanding of the workforce and the emotions they grapple with. Few offices engage with grief counsellors or bring in professional help to provide employees with access at a difficult time. It’s most often a token performance of a group session or a meditation and yoga session in which most employees are wary of disclosing their true sources of stress and insecurities (would you, with your boss and competitors for that promotion in the room?). Grief is one of the biggest emotions left unaddressed in the corporate world.

There is no timeline to addressing grief. Even as employees trickle back into the workplace, they realise some familiar faces are gone now. Either passed on, relocated, transferred or moved out of the organization. In the normal course of life, a small farewell party, speech, cake, tea and samosas, or even just a casual round of pats on the back and goodbyes creates a sense of closure. During the pandemic, entire divisions of companies have folded up. Employees have been sacked by the dozen and in some companies, by the hundreds. These were functioning divisions that consumed the time and efforts of a lot of hard-working people, often leaving them with medical conditions such as stress, hypertension, insomnia, sleepless nights and a poor work-life balance, having taken precious time and attention away from their partners and children or parents. When something shuts down, whether it is a project or a department or a company itself, it leaves employees bereft, and can make them feel like a huge chunk of their life was wasted with unrealized potential.

Grief that remains unexpressed can become complicated. Complicated grief, research tells us, can create ruminative thoughts about the causes of death, the implications, and a tendency to avoid the reminders of the loss. Research shows us it can disturb sleep, create feelings of lack of purpose, impairments in day-to-day functioning, or even clinging to the lost relationship in a disproportionate way. The period following a bereavement is characterized by a lack of emotional self-regulation, increased intensity of sadness, anxiety, trouble concentrating, dysregulation of appetite and sleep. Unexpressed grief disrupts these to a greater intensity than expressed grief and can manifest in somatic symptoms such as headaches, IBS, backaches, and fatigue.

Grief of all kinds needs redirection. It needs an outlet and a space in which to find some resolution. It can be particularly hard in a workspace where there is often simmering conflict and rivalry between employees, leaving some with regret and guilt. Workplaces that fail to address grief between colleagues end up putting the lid on a simmering cauldron of emotion. Instead, the creation of a simple memorial space, where employees can leave kind messages and remembrances, post photographs and eulogies for the deceased, or record memories of past projects and departments are important to honour the significance of colleagues and collaborative efforts in individual lives.