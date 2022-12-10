 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | Can you date someone who is in therapy?

Dec 10, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Here's what you should know about dating someone in therapy, pre-marital counselling and seeking couples counselling.

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

So you’ve matched and met and like each other enough to declare your uncomfortable secrets to each other. You let them know you steal the office stationery. They let you know they’ve been in therapy for over three years now, and possibly are coping with or have recently overcome some amount of anxiety and/or depression. How should you react?

Well, to begin with, ignore your first instinct, which is usually to cut and run. Why? Because seeking therapy is not the sign of a problem. It is the sign that someone is self-aware enough to reflect and seek a solution to either an existing concern or to pre-empt a future one.

Secondly, ask yourself the concerns you might be coping with, the real secrets that you are not telling, such as breaking a glass every time you fly into a rage, serious social anxiety, crippling self-doubt, and more; issues that you don’t seek help for because you keep telling yourself you will manage, or you’ll cross the bridge when it becomes unmanageable? Now consider who is using a healthier method out of the problem?

People go to therapy for a number of reasons. Unfortunately, the media and movies only highlight serious ‘disorders’ and that too not in a very healthy way. For instance, psychopathologies such as anti-social disorders, or narcissism, which can weigh heavily on a partner.

Disorders such as schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder, that have neurological and chemical bases, and bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorders, major depressive disorder are all eminently treatable and manageable with the right care. Primarily, you should know what your potential partner is seeking treatment for, and this is key: should they choose to disclose it to you.