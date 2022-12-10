Healing Space | Can you date someone who is in therapy?

All relationships are a work-in-progress, and all people are too. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

So you’ve matched and met and like each other enough to declare your uncomfortable secrets to each other. You let them know you steal the office stationery. They let you know they’ve been in therapy for over three years now, and possibly are coping with or have recently overcome some amount of anxiety and/or depression. How should you react?

Well, to begin with, ignore your first instinct, which is usually to cut and run. Why? Because seeking therapy is not the sign of a problem. It is the sign that someone is self-aware enough to reflect and seek a solution to either an existing concern or to pre-empt a future one.

Secondly, ask yourself the concerns you might be coping with, the real secrets that you are not telling, such as breaking a glass every time you fly into a rage, serious social anxiety, crippling self-doubt, and more; issues that you don’t seek help for because you keep telling yourself you will manage, or you’ll cross the bridge when it becomes unmanageable? Now consider who is using a healthier method out of the problem?

People go to therapy for a number of reasons. Unfortunately, the media and movies only highlight serious ‘disorders’ and that too not in a very healthy way. For instance, psychopathologies such as anti-social disorders, or narcissism, which can weigh heavily on a partner.

Disorders such as schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder, that have neurological and chemical bases, and bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorders, major depressive disorder are all eminently treatable and manageable with the right care. Primarily, you should know what your potential partner is seeking treatment for, and this is key: should they choose to disclose it to you.

Every individual has a right to privacy and confidentiality under the Mental Healthcare Act 2017. Neither is the individual required to disclose the conditions of their treatment or diagnosis nor is the doctor or advising hospital allowed to. You may ask, but it is entirely your potential partner’s decision whether or not to reveal the information and to what extent.

The very fact of seeking treatment, counselling, diagnosis or therapeutic intervention is not evidence of a ‘disorder’. A great many people seek therapy for clarity on their lives, direction, dealing with childhood trauma, anxiety, professional and personal goal setting, stress or mood disorders, self-esteem, self-confidence, social anxiety, panic disorders, relationship management, and other aspects that they benefit greatly from. If anything, it is evidence that the individual is committed to a path of self-engagement and well-being.

It is not necessary to wait to have marital problems to attend couples counselling. A great many couples seek pre-marital counselling so as to anticipate what problems may emerge and to negotiate sticky areas, such as children, workload sharing at home, finances, religion, parents and in-laws, and learn effective communication techniques with the help of professional mediation.

It takes two to make these interventions work, and if a partner has invested in therapy before, they may ask you to go with them when you start getting more serious about the relationship. This is less a sign that they anticipate problems, but more that they want to give the relationship the best possible chance of sustaining by coming to it with honesty, anticipation and willingness to work at it.

All relationships are a work-in-progress and all people are too. So, should you wait for the person to complete therapy before you take it forward with them? Would you wait for the perfect relationship before you committed to it? You might be waiting a long time. There is no perfect relationship because partners feed off each other’s energies and shape and mould their responses through a process of mutual give and take. A relationship that is perfect in itself has no space for the other partner to bring their personality into it. If there is no adjustment to be done, someone is not adjusting and someone else is not being accommodated, only force-fitted or suppressed into a pre-existing mould. The only authentic relationship is one that is dynamic to each other’s needs. Therapy for the individual also sees people as constantly evolving and changing and needing to know themselves. If you wanted someone who was self-actualized before they began the relationship, you may need to date a buddha.

Real relationships are dynamic, and make space for the dynamism in each other. Keep space for each other to grow, evolve, change and accommodate who each is becoming. That either or both partners is in therapy is a sign of understanding that reality.

When to take your relationship to therapy

1. When you first make a commitment. Go talk out potential problem areas.

2. To equip yourselves with effective techniques of communication.

3. Before the first argument. Know how to argue respectfully.

4. To set priorities. What is important to each of you. How will that change?

5. To set a love language. Do you speak and recognize each other’s love language?