Healing of wounds: Here's how diabetes, low immunity and other factors slow the process

Healing refers to the body’s response to a wound or injury in order to restore normal structure and function (Image: Canva)

Remember the last time you were injured and had to tend to a wound? The pain and discomfort aside, did you notice how your body restored itself to normal functioning after such incidents? It is indeed miraculous to know that our internal system has the power to heal on its own.

Healing refers to the body’s response to a wound or injury in order to restore normal structure and function. The two processes involved in the mechanics of healing include regeneration and repair. Regeneration refers to the division of cells that proliferate to form the original tissue without leaving a scar, that is, complete restoration. On the other hand, repair leaves a scar due to the deposition of fibres.

Healing by “first intention” occurs when the wound is clean, unaffected, and without excessive tissue loss. This is usually seen in surgeries when a clean incision is taken and the wound is closed by surgical sutures. When sutures are removed (after around seven days in most surgeries), the scar that is formed is neat. Unless, of course, it has been neglected and the wound gets infected, which can lead to a stitch abscess (pocket of pus) or cysts.

Healing by “secondary intention” is often seen in large, open wounds accompanied by an extensive loss of cells, where no surgical sutures have been provided. This may lead to infections and hence must be treated medically on time. A surgical procedure called ‘debridement’ can be performed to remove the dead tissue.

When uncared for, wound healing can have complications such as the formation of cysts and incisional hernia (due to weak scar). It may also cause the skin to become pigmented (often rust-like colour) or result in a keloid (a claw-like formation).

Here are a few factors that affect healing:

Ultraviolet radiation: A research article in PubMed Central states that ultraviolet radiation acts as an antimicrobial and can kill pathogens without damaging the host tissue. It stimulates wound healing as well as immunity. The side effects, though, can be cancer-causing if recklessly employed. Hence, it must be done only under a doctor’s care.

Vitamins: Though eating after surgery or when you’re suffering is not very convenient, dietary deficiencies can lead to delayed healing. Adequate consumption of vitamins like vitamin C and A can help enhance the process and provide long-term relief.

Diabetes: Persons who suffer from uncontrolled diabetes heal slower. This is because increased blood sugar levels invite microbes that feed on the excess glucose in the blood, which can slow down regeneration and repair. Taking your medication on time, whether insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs, can prevent such complications.

Proteins: Though a healthy diet is undoubtedly recommended, adding a good chunk of protein has been found to help the body’s healing system. You can include soybean and lentils in your daily diet to strengthen your body and hasten the process of regeneration and repair.

Hygiene: Wounds can be pathogen-prone areas, and if neglected, can cause infection, not only delaying healing but complicating it as well. Dressing the wound on time and keeping it clean and dry is essential to ensure that foreign bodies do not invade the region.

Movement: Initially (depending on the type of injury), one is advised to rest and restrict motion. After the doctor gives the go ahead, though, you must make sure to get out of bed and move around to prevent wasting of muscles. Light stretches can also be performed after consulting the healthcare provider.