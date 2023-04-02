Hakim ji said: Traditional Kashmiri treatments, therapies, herbs and their historical uses

Locally called Handh, dandelion is used to treat liver and digestive disorders in traditional Kashmiri medicine. Dried flowers are sometimes also recommended to lactating mothers. (Photo via Pixabay/Pexels)

Content warning: The following article is meant as a record of traditional practices and not a prescription or endorsement of any plant or therapy or their touted benefits. In most cases, traditional and herbal cures are only beginning to be researched by scientists and proof of their efficacy, where it exists, is minimal.

Despite advancements in medical science, people in the Kashmir Valley - as in other parts of the world - continue to use traditional treatment for various ailments. The Valley is also considered a treasure trove of herbs. For centuries these herbs having high medicinal value have been used in Kashmir for the treatment of both common and serious ailments.

Kashmir has rich biodiversity, and is home to more than 300 aromatic and medicinal plants. According to research conducted by Ghulam Mohammad Mir and Suchit A. John from the Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, Allahabad (SHIATS Allahabad), wild herbs which grow in abundance in the woods and villages of Kashmir have a lot of medicinal value.

An old-timer, Kashmiri herbal medicine practitioner Ghulam Haider Janbaz told Moneycontrol that every plant and herb which grows in Kashmir has some medicinal value.

Among these herbs is dandelion, locally known as Handh, a flowering plant and a weed that grows in the Valley. The herb, which grows naturally in April and May, is dried and recommended to lactating mothers. Dandelion may also be prescribed in the traditional treatment of liver and digestive disorders. Some even use it to fight infection due to its antimicrobial and antiviral properties.

Artemisia (Wormwood), locally known as Tethwan is another herb used for various medical purposes; it even finds a mention in historical books. People in Kashmir have been using dried leaves of Tethwan as a wormicide. It is also thought to have anti-microbial, antiseptic, antispasmodic and carminative use. The extract of the whole Tethwan plant is taken in small doses and given to people suffering from abdominal pain, besides being used for patients suffering from chronic fever and gout. Some in present times use Tethwan for the treatment of obesity, diabetes and liver infection.

Datura stramonium, locally called Datur, is used in the treatment of rheumatism, frostbite, toothache and chilblains. Portulaca oleracea, locally known as Nuner, is used for liver inflammation and cough. The seeds of pomegranate, also locally known as Daan Kuj Buol are given to patients suffering from jaundice and anaemia. Rumex acetosa, locally known as Obej, is given for the treatment of stomach problems.

The seeds and flowers of Viola odorata, locally known as Bunufsha, are used for the treatment of respiratory problems in Kashmir.

Chocolate dessert with viola flowers (Photo via Pexels)

Arnebia benthamii, locally known as Kahzaban is widely recommended by Hakims for the treatment of common cold, cough, fever and blood infection. Besides this, Arisaema jacquemontiana locally known as Hapat Makei is used for strengthening muscles and treating skin infections.

Shajkun, a seasonal mushroom that grows in the coniferous forests of north Kashmir in March and April, is said to be rich in protein, iron and calcium. The women during spring season venture out in the thick forests of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora to collect the rare mushroom that grows in the shape of an ear. A local, Mohammad Shafi Shah, told Moneycontrol that the golden coloured mushroom sprouts after lightning strikes the ground. “Shajkun is a royal mushroom which has the highest nutritional values. For example, people having iron and calcium deficiency use it,” he added.

Some other wild herbs said to possess nutritional value and used for treatment include Wopalhak (Dipsacus innermis), Ubaj (Rumex nepalensis), Prezdar (Eremurus himailicus), Nunar (Portulaca oleracea), Suchal (Malva neglecta), and Koku (Stelleria media).

Even during the ongoing Ramadan people widely drink basil seed drink locally called (Babri Treash) and psyllium husk along with milk. Basil seeds are loaded with fibre, protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and vitamins. Being rich in insoluble dietary fibres, these seeds, according to Hakims, can reduce constipation and make bowel movements smoother.

Kashmir is also the largest producer of saffron in the world and saffron is considered a powerful antioxidant that protects cells against free radicals linked to carcinogens and oxidative stress.

Kahmiri saffron

Apart from using wild herbs as traditional treatment in Kashmir, people also receive leech therapy, cupping therapy and various other therapies to get rid of different diseases.

Every year on March 21, people in Kashmir celebrate Nowruz, the Persian and Iranian New Year and also receive leech therapy treatment. Patients suffering from various ailments mostly gather on the shores of Srinagar’s Dal Lake for leech therapy. On the occasion of Nowruz, a traditional day of celebration in the Valley to mark the beginning of spring season, traditional health workers use leeches to treat skin diseases and ailments like arthritis, gout, chronic headaches and sinusitis.

Dr Sajad Bashir, medical officer, Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), told Moneycontrol that patients in AYUSH centres are given massages and regimental therapies with oils of medicinal herbs. “We are getting wonderful results with massaging and therapies. Very soon each and every centre will provide cupping therapies to patients. Good thing is that people are coming back to receive traditional treatment," said Dr Bashir, who is currently posted in south Kashmir. He added that traditional treatment is prescribed only after doctors detect the humor of a body, locally known as Mizaj.

Cupping therapy is said to relieve local congestion by applying a partial vacuum, either by heat or by suction. Cupping increases blood circulation to the area where the cups are placed and relieves muscle tension and clear toxins which can improve overall blood flow and promote cell repair. Due to increased demand, more such clinics have opened up across the Valley.

Janbaz said that lesser known therapies include Guli Banona and Guli Kesu therapies used for the treatment of swelling. Besides these Barki Kasni and Moku therapies are used for the treatment of liver diseases.

Kashmiri Unani doctor Dr Hakeem Naseer Ahmad Shah, founder of Unani and Panchkarma Group of Hospitals, said that leech therapies are done to make the cell function smooth in a human body. “Disease and disorder happens when cells in a human body fail to function up to optimum level. But when leech therapies are conducted, more than 100 bio-active substances found in the saliva of a leech go into the body of a patient. (It) sucks the patient's blood, making the microcirculation smooth. The cell eventually starts functioning at its optimum level. Through leech therapies we can open the obstructions in cardiovascular diseases. Leech enzymes also cross blood barriers due to which the microcirculation of the brain increases and we can tackle a lot of illnesses.”

Fasting, according to Dr Shah, is another traditional treatment which people have been using in Kashmir for centuries. “I also recommend fasting because it creates detoxification and can heal different liver diseases. People suffering from brain and Parkinson's disease are also suggested to observe fasting in Kashmir.”

Ashvagandha (Photo by Salicyna via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

In order to get the treatment of bone diseases and fractures, people in Kashmir also reach out to traditional bonesetters locally known as Watan Gores. For centuries, these traditional bonesetters were believed to have spiritual powers of healing. According to locals, the bonesetters assess the injury by placing their thumbs on the broken bones and pressing them.

Regarding the significance of traditional treatment, Dr Mohan Singh, director AYUSH Jammu and Kashmir, told Moneycontrol that when no drug was available during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, people returned to traditional mode of treatment. “In 2020 when Covid cases were increasing sharply, the modern medicine failed and people in J&K looked for herbs and herbal medicines—Ashvagandgha, Tulsi and Shamshani Vati known for boosting immune system.” During Covid-19, Khambeer which is made of roses was used by traditional doctors against coronavirus.

Singh said that such is the demand for traditional treatment in Kashmir that from the year 2020 till now, more than 50 lakh patients have visited AYUSH health centres across J&K Union Territory.

Traditional doctors say a return to traditional medicine could also be the answer to a growing problem in modern medicine: antibiotic resistance.

Janbaz, who has been running his herbal medicine shop for the past 52 years in south Kashmir's Tral town, said that the herbal medicine does not immediately work on those who have been using high doses of allopathic medicine. "You might have found people complaining that traditional medicine does not provide immediate relief. However, the fact is that overuse of antibiotics and painkillers cause drug resistance due to which herbal medicines do not work instantly," he said.