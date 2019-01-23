Govt to form panel on affordable medicines, health products

The government will constitute a standing committee on affordable medicines and health products that would act as a recommending body to the national drug pricing regulator with respect to prices of drugs and health products.

The committee will have Member Health of Niti Aayog as its Chairman, an order by the Department of Pharmaceuticals said.

"The committee shall be a recommending body to National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) regarding prices of drugs and health products", it added.

The committee may take a matter for examination, suo-moto or on the recommendations, requests of Department of Pharmaceuticals, NPPA and Department of Health and Family Welfare, the order said.

The other members of the committee will be Chief Economic Advisor of Ministry of Finance, Secretary of Department of Health Research, NLEM Vice-Chairperson, Joint Secretary of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, DG of Health Services in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it added.

The subject experts in biomedical devises, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology etc will be invitee members in the committee, the order said.

"The committee may also co-opt experts from other government departments, ministries, organisations and pharma associations as and when required," it added.

The committee may also interact with stakeholders such as civil society, drug manufacturers associations and individual experts when required, order said.

The NPPA is mandated to fix and revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country.

It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.