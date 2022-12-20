 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government hospitals have to treat patients irrespective of residence, can't insist on voter ID: HC

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while hearing a petition by a Bihar resident who alleged the city government-run Lok Nayak Hospital provided free MRI test facility only to the residents of Delhi, said hospitals cannot deny treatment to those coming from outside.

Representational image/Reuters.

Medical treatment has to be provided to all citizens by government hospitals in the national capital irrespective of the patient's place of residence, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday, observing hospitals cannot insist on "voter ID".

The Delhi government assured there was no discrimination by the hospital on the basis of a patient's place of residence as alleged by the petitioner.  They (hospital) can't insist on voter ID here.For hospitals, either AIIMS or any other hospital in Delhi, you cannot stop citizens from outside coming (and seeking treatment), the court said.

A perusal of the judgement of this court  makes it very clear that insofar as health treatment is concerned, the treatment has to be provided to all citizens without any consideration as to their place of residence, added the court.

Delhi government counsel Satyakam said there was nothing on record to show that the petitioner was asked to furnish his voter ID, adding the dates for MRI were given as per the status of availability.

He also said the MRI scan of the petitioner's left knee will also be conducted.   The court took on record the stand of the Delhi government and directed that the petitioner's MRI shall be conducted on December 26 at 11 am.