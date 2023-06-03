Global Running Day 2023 | Paris Marathon 2024 and 6 fun races to run apart from World Major Marathons

The Cambridge Half Marathon takes you through the MIT and Harvard campuses in Massachusetts. (Photo by Miguel A Amutio via Unsplash)

Once you are bitten by the running bug, there’s no turning back. You'll want to try new distances, new races, set yourself new challenges and find new ways to enjoy yourself. The Holy Grail for any marathoner is to run the World Marathon Majors — Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon and NYC Marathon. These races are difficult to get into and as such the majority of applicants to these races don’t get a chance to run them. While you need to qualify for the Boston Marathon, the oldest marathon race in the world, you need to enter a ballot or lucky draw for the other five. Automatic qualification for the NYC and London marathons demands much faster cut-off times than even the Boston Marathon. The only other ways to secure a guaranteed place in these races are if you are invited by one of the partners or sponsors of the race or by running on a charity spot with a pledge to raise a fairly big amount of money.

Now, I have run the NYC and Chicago marathons and cheered on from the sidelines of the London Marathon and run many other races. Of course, the atmosphere and energy of each race is unique, but the feeling of completing a race — whether a half or full marathon — is always one of personal success, a validation that my mind and body are still capable of doing difficult things. Even cheering on from the sidelines and just seeing the spectacle of running is a great experience and that’s the only reason millions line the streets on race weekend in their cities. You just need to turn up in South Mumbai on the third Sunday of January to find out for yourself.

So, if you haven’t got a spot in a World Marathon Majors race and still want to run and have a good time in a new place, on Global Running Day (June 7, 2023) MoneyControl brings you six alternatives and a bonus race that you would enjoy.

TCS Amsterdam Marathon, instead of the Berlin Marathon

When: 15 October, 2023

Website: https://www.tcsamsterdammarathon.eu

As the crow flies, Amsterdam is not too far from Berlin and it is just as fun and full of parties. The course for the Berlin Marathon is among the fastest in the world and the last few times the marathon records have tumbled, that happened in Berlin. The race route in Amsterdam is equally flat but not as fast as Berlin. The weather in Amsterdam is similar to Berlin and, if you register early enough, you can start and finish the marathon inside the Olympic stadium with friends and families of runners cheering in the stands. It gives you a taste of what it feels like to be an athlete. The race route itself winds through the beautiful Vondelpark, heads to the outskirts of the city, winds around a lake where you can spot rowers practicing and runs along the Amstel river before returning to the finish line inside the stadium. The crowd support within the city is excellent but tends to thin out when you head to the outskirts of the city.

After the race: Amsterdam hosts an electronic dance music festival around the same time as the marathon, so letting your hair down post-run is not going to be difficult. Other than that, Amsterdam is home to a lot of museums and you could take a look at some of the best art in the world, including many original Van Gogh works. You are also not too far from Belgium and France, so a fun Euro trip is always on when you are in Amsterdam. Other than Amsterdam, make it a point to visit Utrecht, The Hague and Rotterdam.

In Amsterdam. (Photo by Claudio Lorusso via Unsplash)

Cambridge Half Marathon, instead of the Boston Marathon

When: November 5, 2023

Website: https://raceroster.com/events/2023/51836/cambridge-half-marathon-at-cambridgeside

One of the most difficult things about the Boston Marathon, other than running fast enough to make the cut, is Heartbreak Hill. This section near the end of the marathon was thus named because even most seasoned runners struggle on this steep uphill which comes at a time when most are either hitting the wall or just struggling to maintain their pace. This is where even the great Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, fell behind in his debut Boston Marathon this year.

The Cambridge Half Marathon is a USATF certified course, is easy to get into and doesn’t include the Heartbreak Hill at all. The race route takes you through the MIT and Harvard campuses and you often find several university tracks and field athletes taking part in this race in early autumn before the bitter cold takes over Massachusetts.

Cambridge is right next to Boston and people are used to turning out in big numbers to support runners on race days and this race is no exception. You are also likely to find some enthusiastic supporters handing out beer to the runners along the race route, especially closer to the finish line. The registration prices get more expensive as you get closer to race day.

After the race: Visit the campuses of some of the most reputable colleges in the world. Boston doesn’t really do happy hours because of some state laws but it has a great brewing scene and plenty of microbreweries. It is also possible to go for one of those “bucket list” whale watching boat trips from here. The best part: New York City is just three hours away by road or rail.

NYC Half Marathon, instead of NYC Marathon

When: March 2024. Exact date to be announced later.

Wesbite: https://www.nyrr.org/races/unitedairlinesnychalf

If you find qualifying times for the Boston Marathon tough, the NYC Marathon has faster cut-off times. Moreover, this race has one of the highest registration fees in the world. There are plenty of runs in New York City and the tristate area all around the year. My pick is the NYC Half Marathon, which takes place in March every year and is organized by the same organization as the NYC Marathon — New York Road Runners. You can enjoy the same levels of professionalism, efficient organization and attention to detail while running half the distance through the streets of New York City.

After the race: There is so much to do in New York. Visit the Met and MOMA museums, walk the Brooklyn Bridge, go to the top of Empire State Building, have a picnic lunch in Central Park, watch a musical or a play on or off Broadway, enjoy some of the best speakeasy cocktail bars and the city also has some of the best food options in the world.

San Francisco Marathon, instead of Chicago Marathon

When: July 23, 2023

Wesbite: https://www.thesfmarathon.com

The Chicago Marathon is one of the fastest in the world but no one ever knows what kind of weather race day, on the second Sunday of October, will bring. It has been run in extreme heat, snow and in perfect running weather as well. Instead of entering the lucky draw and waiting to find out whether you've got a spot, just head to the West Coast and sign up for the San Francisco Marathon. It is in July and you can still sign up for it. San Francisco is a wonderful city and running through it is fun. You even get to run on the Golden Gate Bridge. Just one thing, the San Francisco race route is not exactly flat. It is a rolling terrain that you will have to take into account.

After the race: While San Francisco is no New York City, it is certainly a great city to find yourself in. You could spend time in the Mission District, drive across the Golden Gate Bridge to Sausalito, catch a sunset from Twin Peaks, go to the Bay Area and find yourself a good hike, visit the HQs of Google, Facebook, Apple and a lot more. If you are feeling adventurous, go surfing in Santa Cruz and a drive to Napa Valley for a day in the vineyards is also a viable option.

Brighton Marathon, instead of London Marathon

When: April 7, 2024

Wesbite: https://www.brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk

Getting a guaranteed spot for the London Marathon is one of the toughest things to do in the world of running. Take out the element of luck and the torturous wait for the result of the lucky draw from your race calendar and sign up for the Brighton Marathon instead. It is one of the prettiest cities in England and you run a lot of the race along the Brighton coastline. The race starts in a big park and ends in front of the Brighton coast, not far from the iconic Brighton Pier.

After the race: London is just a short 2-hour train ride away. Just two weeks after the Brighton Marathon is the London Marathon. Having run your race, cheer other runners on and watch the elite runners from close quarters at the London Marathon.

Dubai Marathon, instead of Tokyo Marathon

When: January 7, 2024

Wesbite: https://www.dubaimarathon.org

Tokyo is unique, and there really can be no alternative to it in this world. However, if you can’t make it to the Tokyo Marathon and want to run a race closer to home, sign up for the Dubai Marathon. It is held in January and starts early enough so that if you are among those who finish in about four hours, you won’t have to run in the hot sun for too long. The route is very flat and has very few turns, making it an easy and pacey course, perfect to get your personal record. Add to it the convenience and cost of getting to Dubai, and this is a good alternative to the Tokyo Marathon.

After the race: First of all, go skiing in the Mall of Emirates. There is a kind of weird thrill about skiing in one of the warmer places in the world and that too in a mall. There are plenty of museums in both Dubai (Museum of the Future) and Abu Dhabi (The Louvre). There are water parks and outdoor activities in the desert for the whole family too.

Bonus: Paris Marathon 2024

When: August 10, 2024

Website: https://www.paris2024.org/en/paris-2024-marathon/

I don’t remember any big marathon that has allowed thousands of recreational runners to run the same route as an Olympic marathon. However, next year at the Paris Olympics, after the competitive marathon is run in the morning, the night-time Paris Marathon will follow the same route as the Olympic athletes. The race is open to everyone aged 20 and over. The marathon will be flagged off at 9pm from the Hôtel de Ville and finish at the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris. The 42km route goes to Versailles and returns to Paris, passing nine districts. The race will see only 20,024 participants.

After the race: Enjoy the Olympic Games, of course.