Future Generali offers health cover to LGBTQIA+, live-in partners

Representative Image

Future Generali India Insurance Company has launched a new health policy, which extends the definition of family to cover the LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.

The company said its new policy, 'health absolute' is designed to empower customers to actively manage their health and lead a healthy lifestyle and comes with a host of wellness benefits.

This product also expands the scope of the definition of the family to offer protection to members of the LGBTQIA+ community and the live-in partners, said Anup Rau, managing director & chief executive of Future Generali. This product comes with a loyalty programme that enables customers to encash their reward points for premium discounts, availing a variety of goods, memberships etc. during renewal of the policy.

The policy features 11 sum insured options for customers, ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 100 lakh -- and protects a maximum of 15 family members. Also, there is no upper age limit for customers, ensuring access to optimal healthcare at all stages of an individual's life.