Did you know: Pomegranate peel has these 5 surprising skin benefits

Health benefits of pomegranate peel: Packed with an array of potent antioxidants and bioactive compounds, pomegranate peel offers an impressive array of benefits that you probably never knew about (Image: Canva)

Pomegranate has been used extensively for its medical and Ayurvedic properties since ancient times. But over the past couple of years, this super fruit with juicy arils has gained significant popularity for its abundant health and beauty benefits as well. Packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and polyphenols, pomegranate extract is highly effective in detoxifying the skin of free radicals while also repairing the damage caused by UV radiations and harmful bacteria.

But while most of us are familiar with the delightful taste and rich nutritional profile of its seeds, we often forget that pomegranate peel remains an untapped resource for enhancing skin health! Packed with an array of potent antioxidants and bioactive compounds, its peel offers an impressive array of benefits that you probably never knew about. Here are some surprising skin benefits of pomegranate peel that you probably don’t know about!

1. Powerful anti-ageing properties:

Pomegranate peel boasts a high concentration of polyphenols, such as ellagic acid and tannins, which have potent antioxidant properties. These antioxidants combat free radicals, the culprits behind premature aging and skin damage, thereby reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. The ellagic acid in pomegranate peel also aids in stimulating collagen production, resulting in firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

2. Fights acne and blemishes:

Acne can be a persistent foe, but pomegranate peel can help in the battle against blemishes. Its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help control acne-causing bacteria and soothe inflamed skin, making it an excellent addition to your skincare routine. Inflammation is another common underlying factor in various skin conditions, including eczema and psoriasis. The anti-inflammatory properties of pomegranate peel can aid in alleviating these conditions and promoting overall skin health.

3. Natural exfoliant and pore minimiser:

Exfoliation is key to removing dead skin cells and revealing a fresh, glowing complexion underneath. The gritty texture of dried and powdered pomegranate peel makes it a natural exfoliant, gently sloughing off dull skin and leaving it revitalised. Pomegranate peel's astringent properties also help tighten the skin and minimise the appearance of pores, providing a smoother texture to the skin.

4. Brightens and hydrates the skin:

For those seeking a brighter and more even skin tone, pomegranate peel comes to the rescue. The presence of skin-lightening agents, like punicalagins, helps fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, promoting a luminous complexion. Additionally, pomegranate peel helps retain moisture and improve the skin's natural barrier function, keeping it hydrated and supple.

5. Fights bacterial and fungal infections:

As per various studies, pomegranate peel's antimicrobial attributes contribute to keeping bacterial and fungal infections at bay, making it beneficial for maintaining healthy skin.

How to incorporate pomegranate peel in your skincare routine

Incorporating pomegranate peel into your skincare routine can be easy and rewarding. You can prepare a DIY face mask by grinding dried pomegranate peel into a fine powder and mixing it with rose water or yoghurt. Apply it to your face, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and rinse off to reveal a rejuvenated complexion. You can even make yourself a hot, soothing cup of pomegranate tea by grabbing an empty tea bag and adding one teaspoon of the pomegranate peel powder. Just steep the tea in a glass of hot water, and sip away!