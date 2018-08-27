App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Follow these 5 tips to keep your eyes healthy

Switch off your gadgets 30 minutes before you sleep for healthy eyes.

Akanksha Jain @moneycontrolcom
It is important to look after your eyes and stop taking them for granted to avoid serious medical conditions and developing eye-related problems. Eye surgeries and eye conditions can be avoided, unless hereditary, by including few daily habits in your routine. You can effectively reduce puffiness, fine lines and dark circles near your eyes, after all, eyes are the windows to your soul and your health. (Image: Shutterstock)
Take frequent breaks while working on a computer/laptop: This has been said time and again and believe it as it's true. Continuous staring into screens can put strain on your eyes, resulting in vision problems and fatigue. Taking frequent breaks, blinking your eyes continuously for a short duration and looking in a particular direction about 20 feet away every 20 minutes, will keep your eyes healthy. (Image: Shutterstock)
Food habits: We all have heard carrots are good for eyes. But, you should also include dark green leafy vegetables, fish, almonds, spinach, sunflower seeds and oranges in your diet. Drink at least 8 glasses of water. (Image: Shutterstock)
Clean your eyes: This is most important, especially for women. Wash your eyes with cold water and clean them with a cleaner. Do not rub. Ladies, please take off your eye make-up completely before going to bed. (Image: Shutterstock)
Sunglasses: You must wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. Also, wear protective eyewear while doing sporting activities. Make sure you wash your hands before you touch your eyes or remove lenses. (Image: Shutterstock)
Proper sleep: Try to get 8 hours of sleep. Also, switch off your gadgets 30 minutes before going to sleep. You need to rest your eyes after a long day. Exercising can improve oxygen levels and remove toxins from the eyes. (Image: Shutterstock)
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:29 pm

