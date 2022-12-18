Worried your workout streak will break when you travel? Pack this simple gear

With a little bit of planning, you can get your usual active minutes while on vacation as well. (Image: Toa Heftiba via Unsplash)

Travel—both recreational and business—is well and truly back. Travel could throw a spanner in the works, if you follow a fitness routine. But just a little planning, some research and packing the right stuff could help you continue to get your daily active minutes while enjoying a new city, its sights, cultures, cuisines and libations.

Shoes: Whether you plan to workout or not, the first thing you need to pack is a pair of running or gym shoes. With a pair of running shoes around, you might just feel the urge to head out for a run or hit the gym. What’s more, running and gym shoes are typically the most comfortable to walk in. This means your feet will be just as happy as your heart while you discover new places on foot for hours. Shoes are the first things in the suitcase for most business leaders, including Reliance Brands’ Darshan Mehta and Indiabulls’ Gagan Banga, who love running. Moneycontrol’s couch to half marathon running guide can get you started.

Bands: If you love weight training, but don’t feel like going on a quest to find a new gym that suits your needs in every new place you find yourself in, throw in a few resistance bands along with your photograph-worthy clothes and accessories. With slight adjustments to your regular routine, you can get all the benefits of weight training through smart use of elastic bands, which are available in a wide range resembling weights from 10kg to over 100kg. Yes, you can’t really go heavy with these bands but then again who wants to be sore while on a holiday. The added advantage of bands is you could actually train like professional athletes and footballers, who use resistance bands for improving speed, reaction time and balance.

Skipping rope: The good old skipping rope is growing in popularity thanks to social media where people are posting cool workout videos and it is time you returned to your childhood toy. Boxers and MMA fighters use the skipping rope to improve footwork, foot speed and endurance as well. The skipping rope is an essential part of Crossfit workouts too. When combined with other exercises, the skipping rope is fantastic for a whole body workout, cardio and HIIT too.

TRX: The original TRX suspension training system is expensive but lots of knock-offs and inspired equivalents are readily available on most online marketplaces. There are plenty of apps and YouTube channels dedicated to TRX workouts, which are excellent for not only strength training but also for core workouts. The best part, you can do TRX workouts in the comfort of your hotel room or Airbnb and the TRX is light and easily packable even if you are traveling with just hand baggage.

Protein bars: If you are going to workout, you need some post workout nutrition. Protein shakes tend to fill you up and require packing a shaker and protein powder at the very least, so it's not really travel friendly. Carry protein bars instead. They are handy, not messy and you don’t need to wash anything afterwards. They work great as a snack too.

Hydration supplements: If you are going to exercise you also want to hydrate properly to restore the vital salts and vitamins you lose when you sweat. The latest technology allows all these salts, minerals and nutrients to be packed into a coin-sized effervescent tab which is packed in a convenient, slim tube. Pop one in a glass of water and sip when you like.

Swimwear: Admittedly most just like to play around in a pool or at the beach. But swimming is a great full body workout that improves both your strength and endurance. It is also excellent for achieving that coveted V-shape and well-toned arms, shoulders and hips. Moneycontrol’s couch to 1k swimming guide can get you started.

Percussion massage gun: Hyperice’s Hypervolt Go2 is smaller, lighter, hand baggage-friendly and just as effective as the fully loaded Hypervolt Pro and Hypervolt 2. It is great for releasing tight muscles, breaking down knots and removing lactic acid from muscles after a run or a workout. Use it with the app and you can even use it for warming up before a workout. Even those who don’t workout will find it handy to massage their sore feet and aching back after a long day of exploring and walking.

People can be attached to their yoga mats just as they are to their favourite pair of shoes. Using your own yoga mat is also a lot more hygienic than using those left in a gym, no matter how often they have been cleaned. There is also the comfort of doing your workout on your own mat that you are familiar with and knowing that you are the only one who has used it. There are plenty of foldable, non-skid yoga mats that can be packed easily in your suitcase and don’t have to be carried like a log.